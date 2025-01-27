Spare a thought for this motorcycle fan and his most unfortunate T-shirt misunderstanding which was simply Maga-nificent

Weird World donald trump

With Donald Trump back in the White House it reminded us of this motorcycle fan who went viral on Reddit after he shared this picture of his most unfortunate T-shirt.

Well, it’s not the T-shirt that’s unfortunate, it’s the person who saw him wearing it and got entirely the wrong end of the stick. And it’s simply Maga-nificent.

Ooof.

‘As a Canadian, I automatically thought she had a problem with one of the greatest three piece rock bands of all time. Follow Your Heart!!’

gmoney88 ‘I had on a red shirt at Target once, boy was that a mistake!’

TheRealLiamNeesons ‘I was once lectured by a woman for like 2-3 minutes on a NY street for wearing a “Make America Rage Again” red t-shirt I got from Tom Morello at a Prophets of Rage concert. ‘I had to explain it to her several times, including that it was not a positive Trump message and that I wasn’t even an American.’

Tballz9 ‘I worked for a laser cutting company that uses Trumpf lasers, right when orange boy was elected. ‘Needless to say I had to stop wearing my Trumpf swag. Wasn’t worth explaining to people.’

Gusari

Source Reddit u/ToxicTherapy101