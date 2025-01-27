Spare a thought for this motorcycle fan and his most unfortunate T-shirt misunderstanding which was simply Maga-nificent
With Donald Trump back in the White House it reminded us of this motorcycle fan who went viral on Reddit after he shared this picture of his most unfortunate T-shirt.
Well, it’s not the T-shirt that’s unfortunate, it’s the person who saw him wearing it and got entirely the wrong end of the stick. And it’s simply Maga-nificent.
Ooof.
‘As a Canadian, I automatically thought she had a problem with one of the greatest three piece rock bands of all time. Follow Your Heart!!’
gmoney88
‘I had on a red shirt at Target once, boy was that a mistake!’
TheRealLiamNeesons
‘I was once lectured by a woman for like 2-3 minutes on a NY street for wearing a “Make America Rage Again” red t-shirt I got from Tom Morello at a Prophets of Rage concert.
‘I had to explain it to her several times, including that it was not a positive Trump message and that I wasn’t even an American.’
Tballz9
‘I worked for a laser cutting company that uses Trumpf lasers, right when orange boy was elected.
‘Needless to say I had to stop wearing my Trumpf swag. Wasn’t worth explaining to people.’
Gusari
