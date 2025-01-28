Never forget the heartbreaking story of one family’s struggle to afford ski trips on top of school fees
It’s a year since the i newspaper attempted to tug on the heartstrings with this tale this heartbreaking tale of the difficulties of paying for extra-curricular activities on top of private school fees.
Perhaps it was because finding the least relatable thing seemed (and still seems) to be something of a trend.
When did whining about being rich “but not rich enough for my liking” become a whole genre of article pic.twitter.com/dZwW0TU3BG
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 30, 2024
To say there was a lack of sympathy would be very much understating the mood, as these incredible reactions showed.
1.
Not being able to afford the ski trip is the start of a slippery slope. https://t.co/XVHcNBcz90
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 30, 2024
2.
Even nano-violin technology is looking at this one & thinking ‘no, we have to go smaller…so much smaller’ https://t.co/W07FCchkyI
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 30, 2024
3.
This is so heartbreaking. Thoughts with all those affected. https://t.co/skt5oJJv8Y
— Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) January 30, 2024
4.
Surely satire?
— Paul Brannon (@ppbrannon) January 30, 2024
5.
Honestly, this is absolutely traumatising. Poor Lara. https://t.co/nDcZ7l6faf pic.twitter.com/x7F0PCLy8N
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 30, 2024
6.
And they say nurses have it tough https://t.co/8BAisW7cLb
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 30, 2024
7.
Well then they need to stop moaning, set up a PPE company with no stock, no staff, no premises, no history and no cash, and ring Michael Gove. https://t.co/a7kHZUldF5
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 30, 2024
8.
And to make matters worse, now she can’t afford avocados from Waitrose.
— VinylDealsUK (@VinylDealsUK) January 30, 2024
9.
Ken Loach to direct the film https://t.co/0Icu08tlrr
— @hughkeogh (@hughkeogh) January 30, 2024
10.
Gosh this is sad https://t.co/mWsqLy3A8z
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 30, 2024
11.
while these people complain about the cost of private music lessons for their kid, I'm remembering how I received free clarinet lessons from my local education authority when I was in school… and now none of that exists anymore, thanks to the policies people like this voted for https://t.co/mO5eKB4LUM
— C. (@cstsher) January 30, 2024
12.
A great way to solve Lara's problem here is to abolish private schools. https://t.co/dXpCTevZLM
— John Lubbock (@jwsal) January 30, 2024
13.
Have they considered not buying coffee and not having a wide screen TV with all the subscriptions? My heart bleeds https://t.co/EHZNuLvkkh
— Helen of Troy (@AteA1000chips) January 30, 2024
14.
https://t.co/kNoK1FXMAw pic.twitter.com/gOiPa3J3tI
— That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) January 30, 2024
Comedy writer Mollie Goodfellow had a question.
“Traditional fee-paying school” sorry why is it traditional? Should it not be Outlier fee-paying school https://t.co/wVujPREH5J
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 30, 2024
Source The i Image cookie_studio on Freepik