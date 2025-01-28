Never forget the heartbreaking story of one family’s struggle to afford ski trips on top of school fees

Twitter Private schools

It’s a year since the i newspaper attempted to tug on the heartstrings with this tale this heartbreaking tale of the difficulties of paying for extra-curricular activities on top of private school fees.

Perhaps it was because finding the least relatable thing seemed (and still seems) to be something of a trend.

When did whining about being rich “but not rich enough for my liking” become a whole genre of article pic.twitter.com/dZwW0TU3BG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 30, 2024

To say there was a lack of sympathy would be very much understating the mood, as these incredible reactions showed.

1.

Not being able to afford the ski trip is the start of a slippery slope. https://t.co/XVHcNBcz90 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 30, 2024

2.

Even nano-violin technology is looking at this one & thinking ‘no, we have to go smaller…so much smaller’ https://t.co/W07FCchkyI — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 30, 2024

3.

This is so heartbreaking. Thoughts with all those affected. https://t.co/skt5oJJv8Y — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) January 30, 2024

4.

Surely satire? — Paul Brannon (@ppbrannon) January 30, 2024

5.

6.

And they say nurses have it tough https://t.co/8BAisW7cLb — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 30, 2024

7.

Well then they need to stop moaning, set up a PPE company with no stock, no staff, no premises, no history and no cash, and ring Michael Gove. https://t.co/a7kHZUldF5 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 30, 2024

8.

And to make matters worse, now she can’t afford avocados from Waitrose. — VinylDealsUK (@VinylDealsUK) January 30, 2024

9.

Ken Loach to direct the film https://t.co/0Icu08tlrr — @hughkeogh (@hughkeogh) January 30, 2024

10.

Gosh this is sad https://t.co/mWsqLy3A8z — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 30, 2024

11.

while these people complain about the cost of private music lessons for their kid, I'm remembering how I received free clarinet lessons from my local education authority when I was in school… and now none of that exists anymore, thanks to the policies people like this voted for https://t.co/mO5eKB4LUM — C. (@cstsher) January 30, 2024

12.

A great way to solve Lara's problem here is to abolish private schools. https://t.co/dXpCTevZLM — John Lubbock (@jwsal) January 30, 2024

13.

Have they considered not buying coffee and not having a wide screen TV with all the subscriptions? My heart bleeds https://t.co/EHZNuLvkkh — Helen of Troy (@AteA1000chips) January 30, 2024

14.

Comedy writer Mollie Goodfellow had a question.

“Traditional fee-paying school” sorry why is it traditional? Should it not be Outlier fee-paying school https://t.co/wVujPREH5J — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 30, 2024

Source The i Image cookie_studio on Freepik