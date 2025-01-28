Stuart Maconie’s gloriously forensic takedown of Jacob Rees-Mogg is today’s most satisfying thing

Celebrity jacob rees-mogg takedowns

Here’s a rather lovely thing – no, not Jacob Rees-Mogg – after the former Conservative MP and leader of the House of Commons (ha!) started wanging on about the European Union again.

You won, Rees-Mogg (and then you lost, obviously), get over it.

Any deal that once again puts us under the yolk of the EU must be repudiated by the Conservatives whenever we are next in government, on day one. Trump shows such things are possible. https://t.co/tNsEWqBJ8k — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) January 24, 2025

And it prompted lots of responses, many of which we have rounded up over here.

But we return to it because no-one did it better than broadcaster and author and all-round top man, Stuart Maconie.

It’s ‘yoke’. Also that’s not what ‘repudiated’ means. Plus there’s no need for that comma. Eton, eh? https://t.co/db1hfAnUdF — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) January 28, 2025

Hat-trick hero.

Not sure English is his first language. Should we deport him? — David KC (@DavidMuttering) January 28, 2025

He’s an Eton mess, all on his own — Dutch Uncle (@BslMartyn) January 28, 2025

State school vs public education! https://t.co/0pf0zMaacn — Barb Drummond (@Barb_Drummond) January 28, 2025

Jacob has egg on his face now. — Lazylefteye (@LazeeLeftEye63) January 28, 2025

In one word.

READ MORE

Magas crowed they’d get their coffee from Italy after Trump threatened a trade war with Colombia and it was an epic self-own visible from space

Source @StuartMaconie