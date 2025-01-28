Celebrity jacob rees-mogg takedowns

Stuart Maconie’s gloriously forensic takedown of Jacob Rees-Mogg is today’s most satisfying thing

John Plunkett. Updated January 28th, 2025

Here’s a rather lovely thing – no, not Jacob Rees-Mogg – after the former Conservative MP and leader of the House of Commons (ha!) started wanging on about the European Union again.

You won, Rees-Mogg (and then you lost, obviously), get over it.

And it prompted lots of responses, many of which we have rounded up over here.

But we return to it because no-one did it better than broadcaster and author and all-round top man, Stuart Maconie.

Hat-trick hero.

In one word.

Source @StuartMaconie