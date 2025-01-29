Weird World tv

They just don’t make TV like this clip of a man jumping on eggs anymore – and probably with good reason

Poke Staff. Updated January 29th, 2025

There’s a definite danger of viewing favourite TV clips from many years ago through rose-tinted nostalgia goggles, and it can ruin some cherished memories to see them again.

We have to wonder whether people with fond recollections of this chap’s televised party piece will be shocked to be reminded of the genuine level of his talent.

See for yourself.

In case you were wondering – yes, that is a very young Sue Lawley, presenting Nationwide back in 1974.

Someone filled in a few blanks about the stylish egg-jumper.

Whether it was Tony’s *coughs* skill, his absolute audacity or the undeniable echoes of a more innocent time, some people genuinely enjoyed the clip. Although, there was a distinct whiff of sarcasm in the air.

We can’t argue with this.

