A pronunciation slip-up caused this classic Wheel of Fortune loss – and it’s just brutal
Back in 2014, a Wheel of Fortune contestant named Julian Batts went down in TV history for one of the most unfortunate near-wins ever seen. He became a member of a club he would definitely prefer not to have joined – The Embarrassing Gameshow Answers Club.
Watch how it happened.
BRUTAL💀 pic.twitter.com/tyu5iDty6U
— ColtsNation87 (@CNation87) January 17, 2023
It looks like pronunciation is his Achilles’ heel. We bet he wished he’d taken Classical Studies.
Despite its age, the clip always finds a new audience when it crops up, leading to comments like these.
That Indiana education did him dirty here pic.twitter.com/4S7NzR3xKw
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 18, 2023
He should’ve walked off set. pic.twitter.com/vWTPb5HtBo
— K.O. (@kofromatatf) January 18, 2023
Nahh I would’ve been on TV crying my fucking eyes out😭😭😭
I’d regret this moment the rest of my life lol
— CERTIFIED LOVER ROB (@SweetsRobbie) January 17, 2023
I'm in tears https://t.co/7ZKyCk8DxA
— Chuckk Flyy (@CoolHunta) January 18, 2023
the irony of losing while providing the literal definition of the subject matter..that alone deserves a few bucks https://t.co/lbSlnAPbH8
— Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) January 19, 2023
Ouch. https://t.co/884mz00SYx
— Joshua Reese (@BluHorShoe) January 18, 2023
Yea. That one hurt https://t.co/oMuplxZ2uF
— Killmonger (@rabochserf) January 18, 2023
Although he missed out on the million, Julian won the episode and took home $11,700, which is still a nice payout for answering a few questions.
