This German newspaper really wasn’t messing around with Donald Trump – and the furious Maga responses made it even better

Donald Trump has only been back in the White House for the thick – and we really do mean thick – end of 10 days but such has been the frenzy of stupidity that it feels like so much longer.

And we’re not sure we’ve seen too many media outlets nail the advent of Trump’s second presidency quite so dramatically – or entertainingly – as this German newspaper’s front page.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And the furious Maga responses rather made their point. Well, sort of.

1.

2.

3.

You think we give a fuck? pic.twitter.com/cZn6YJmgI8 — Pierre Manslapper (@DonkHammer) January 28, 2025

4.

@realDonaldTrump please hammer Germany as hard as possible.

Thanks the people — 1man1vote (@1vote1hope) January 28, 2025

5.

They are just jealous — Tmaze formally Change is Happening (@Tmaze74) January 28, 2025

6.

Everybody hates a winner — Eve (@FreeDaKraken) January 29, 2025

7.

Wear it like a badge of honor. Remember the last Trump presidency when he told Germany their future and they laughed? — Nicky Santoro (@burner8787) January 28, 2025

8.

To conclude …

Berlin has it right! https://t.co/UR5igLTMFM — Angel Sullivan (@AngelSulli12692) January 29, 2025

