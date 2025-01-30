Calvin Robinson has once again entered the ‘find out’ stage of his career after being defrocked for doing an Elon Musk salute

News Calvin robinson

You’re probably aware of the row that blew up over an apparent sieg heil gesture by Elon Musk at Donald Trump‘s post-inauguration rally, but in case you aren’t – here it is.

We don’t expect any of the people claiming it owed more to ‘Live. Laugh. Love.’ than to Mussolini or the Third Reich to be swayed or to admit they’re swayed by any arguments, but author and academic Karen Piper makes an excellent point.

This face is not a "my heart goes out to you" face. pic.twitter.com/GV1u0CvnSJ — Karen Piper (@PiperK) January 29, 2025

Former GB News presenter, Trump-licker and BFF of Laurence Fox, Calvin Robinson, who gave up trying to crowdfund to buy an island, left the U.K., and has been working as a priest at St Paul’s Anglican Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, decided to goose step alongside the tech billionaire by aping him at a pro-life summit.

Father Calvin Robinson finished his remarks at the National Pro-Life Summit by throwing an Elon Musk salute, much to the delight of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/cAE9VyTsl1 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 29, 2025

Perhaps the most shocking thing about it is that it’s not particularly shocking, coming from him.

Calvin Robinson's Nazi salute is as pathetic and half hearted as he is.pic.twitter.com/DK6O1yZerJ — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 30, 2025

You’re a fucking asshole who knew exactly what he was doing, and yet you did it anyway. You should be ashamed of yourself. Little Elon’s puppet. — Handsome White American Jesus (@JackPatrick58) January 30, 2025

Not only did this priest do a Nazi salute his cassock at a “prolife” conference, he has pinned it to the top of his profile. It’s not lost on me the number of priests who died at Nazi death camps. But here he mocks their martyrdom. And for what? Laughs? Owning the libs? Sinful. https://t.co/wMW4GzvAQZ — Jenn Morson (@jennmorson) January 29, 2025

He may have been laughing along with the crowd, but this will almost certainly wipe the smile from his face.

From the Anglican Catholic Church (ACC) A Statement on Calvin Robinson At approximately 3:00 pm today (1/29) members of the College of Bishops of the ACC were made aware of a post made on X showing the end of a speech made by Calvin Robinson at the National Pro-Life Summit in… — Bishop Chandler Holder Jones (@bishopchandler) January 30, 2025

Sacked again. He might have to buy that island, after all.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

The fake vicar has been defrocked. https://t.co/bvwN0G1jlV — Vivian Wulf (@MxVivianWulf) January 30, 2025

Whomp whomp, get defrocked nazi pic.twitter.com/z1VruidJHN — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 30, 2025

They're going to regret this when he finally raises enough funds to buy that island and start his own trad Jurassic Park. He'll show them, he'll show them ALL. https://t.co/3KztWcfroA — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) January 30, 2025

I figure @calvinrobinson was likely trolling with his gesture, but he has chosen to troll over maintaining his license to minister in the Anglican Catholic Church. As priests, we must focus on moral not partisan issues in the public sphere. Proof: https://t.co/7HzHzmxZmv https://t.co/w4W1nC6FhL pic.twitter.com/QADL0MjKyv — Fr Matthew P. Schneider, LC (@FrMatthewLC) January 30, 2025

This Nazi idiot just got defrocked for this, as he deserves. https://t.co/pHZPdTTytz — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) January 30, 2025

Where do attention-seeking extremists go after GB News? This one has been defrocked for doing a Nazi salute. I think there is a real conversation to be had about how the channel has radicalised individuals, encouraged their extremism, then spat them out. https://t.co/ah7MvhbNSA — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) January 30, 2025

Good. A priest should not spend his time childishly trolling and chasing clout. https://t.co/CndN6P30Ah — Noah Paul ⚓️ (@Noahs_Arc_98) January 30, 2025

Calvin Robinson being defrocked by his dodgy Church is the funniest thing I've heard about since Threatening Fart Girl. pic.twitter.com/WAbVo48HL4 — Presuming Ed (@JamesOldham) January 30, 2025

Good to see doing a Nazi salute can at least get you defrocked in ACC circles pic.twitter.com/8VJNC23gh5 — Solomon Svehla (@scsvehla) January 30, 2025

It looks Leo Prayer has found out that actions have consequences. The craven cosplaying cleric has been defrocked. https://t.co/6WlYnQ9oRj — Nicola (she/her) ️‍️‍⚧️ (@nicclesb) January 30, 2025

Extremely wise & based move. Mr Robinson has been temperamentally unfit for holy orders for years and it’s been obvious. Being a niche political media celebrity is not a qualification for a man seeking ordination https://t.co/SEnsg2yKkW — Vicente Fox Mulder (@WASPmexicano) January 30, 2025

If it walks like a nazi and quacks like a nazi… https://t.co/EEC7qR1kwf pic.twitter.com/f63GtR5DxE — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 30, 2025

This is the fourth church he’s been kicked out of in less than three years. Is he going for a world record? https://t.co/L5q4vYGTLf — Noa Kt (@KtunaxaAmerika) January 30, 2025

Not so much Father Robinson as FAFO Robinson.

This is exactly how you respond-quick, decisively and clear. Let's make this the norm for the dogwhistling too. https://t.co/zSKpuVQzdr — noon chai (@noon_chai) January 30, 2025

