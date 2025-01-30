News Calvin robinson

Calvin Robinson has once again entered the ‘find out’ stage of his career after being defrocked for doing an Elon Musk salute

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 30th, 2025

You’re probably aware of the row that blew up over an apparent sieg heil gesture by Elon Musk at Donald Trump‘s post-inauguration rally, but in case you aren’t – here it is.

We don’t expect any of the people claiming it owed more to ‘Live. Laugh. Love.’ than to Mussolini or the Third Reich to be swayed or to admit they’re swayed by any arguments, but author and academic Karen Piper makes an excellent point.

Former GB News presenter, Trump-licker and BFF of Laurence Fox, Calvin Robinson, who gave up trying to crowdfund to buy an island, left the U.K., and has been working as a priest at St Paul’s Anglican Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, decided to goose step alongside the tech billionaire by aping him at a pro-life summit.

Perhaps the most shocking thing about it is that it’s not particularly shocking, coming from him.

He may have been laughing along with the crowd, but this will almost certainly wipe the smile from his face.

Sacked again. He might have to buy that island, after all.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

Not so much Father Robinson as FAFO Robinson.

Source Bishop Chandler Image Screengrab