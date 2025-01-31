Lidl is planning to open its first pub in store – 17 reactions worthy of loyalty pints

News lidl pubs

The future of grocery shopping is here.

German supermarket giant Lidl has been granted permission to open its first in-store pub in one of its stores in Dundonald, near Belfast.

Supermarket chain Lidl cleared by the High Court to push forward plans for first in-store pub in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/Vgvq3qMvmP — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) January 29, 2025

According to Sky News:

“Lidl’s plan involves opening a pub which would seat around 45 customers as well as an off-licence area, according to court records. The pub would allow customers to buy draft and bottled beer, wine, cider and spirits with the off-licence stocking products normally available on Lidl supermarket shelves.”

Lidl to open its own pub – so shoppers can enjoy a pint during the weekly shop https://t.co/5c7xfsCAr6 pic.twitter.com/XSFeqgRFQ9 — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 30, 2025

Needless to say the news has made a splash with shoppers around the UK and Ireland. Afterall, every Lidl helps.

First up, of course , was Garron Noone.

1.

“You can now get pissed, while you’re doing your fuckin shopping”#Garron pic.twitter.com/Oi8FfOqgVJ — T.S Bernadetti (@MrsRoyKeaneo) January 30, 2025

2.

You push the trolley, we’ll pull the pints https://t.co/VcXLAnU16E — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) January 29, 2025

3.

Lidl have revealed plans to open a pub – perfect for any shopper who fancies a pint of their favourite Froosters, Carlsberk or Heinekram pic.twitter.com/e1tYurcMpr — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 30, 2025

4.

They simply cannot open a pub in Lidl. I have nowhere to put a One Man Canoe. I’ll end up like a contestant on Bullseye. — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 30, 2025

5.

Considering Lidl only open a second till as a last resort, how bad is the queue for the bar going to be? — Choyaa (@Choyaa13) January 29, 2025

6.

Primark should take a note, would make an absolute fortune — Ste (@LFC92) January 29, 2025

7.

I bet the locals will be pissed — ⭐⭐⭐Chips (@Chips1745) January 29, 2025

8.