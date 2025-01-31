Lidl is planning to open its first pub in store – 17 reactions worthy of loyalty pints
The future of grocery shopping is here.
German supermarket giant Lidl has been granted permission to open its first in-store pub in one of its stores in Dundonald, near Belfast.
Supermarket chain Lidl cleared by the High Court to push forward plans for first in-store pub in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/Vgvq3qMvmP
— BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) January 29, 2025
According to Sky News:
“Lidl’s plan involves opening a pub which would seat around 45 customers as well as an off-licence area, according to court records. The pub would allow customers to buy draft and bottled beer, wine, cider and spirits with the off-licence stocking products normally available on Lidl supermarket shelves.”
.
Lidl to open its own pub – so shoppers can enjoy a pint during the weekly shop https://t.co/5c7xfsCAr6 pic.twitter.com/XSFeqgRFQ9
— Daily Star (@dailystar) January 30, 2025
Needless to say the news has made a splash with shoppers around the UK and Ireland. Afterall, every Lidl helps.
First up, of course , was Garron Noone.
1.
“You can now get pissed, while you’re doing your fuckin shopping”#Garron pic.twitter.com/Oi8FfOqgVJ
— T.S Bernadetti (@MrsRoyKeaneo) January 30, 2025
2.
You push the trolley, we’ll pull the pints https://t.co/VcXLAnU16E
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) January 29, 2025
3.
Lidl have revealed plans to open a pub – perfect for any shopper who fancies a pint of their favourite Froosters, Carlsberk or Heinekram pic.twitter.com/e1tYurcMpr
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 30, 2025
4.
They simply cannot open a pub in Lidl. I have nowhere to put a One Man Canoe. I’ll end up like a contestant on Bullseye.
— Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 30, 2025
5.
Considering Lidl only open a second till as a last resort, how bad is the queue for the bar going to be?
— Choyaa (@Choyaa13) January 29, 2025
6.
Primark should take a note, would make an absolute fortune
— Ste (@LFC92) January 29, 2025
7.
I bet the locals will be pissed
— ⭐⭐⭐Chips (@Chips1745) January 29, 2025
8.
Finally, daycare for the husbands during the grocery shop.
— JaKrispy (@badpanda182) January 29, 2025