This video edit of Father Ted meeting Elon Musk is hilariously well done

Most people would agree that Father Ted was one of the best sitcoms to ever appear on TV, and rather a lot of people would also agree that Elon Musk is one of the worst human beings to share a planet with.

But how would it have panned out if the fictional Father Ted Crilly had met the all-too-real Elon Musk?

Well, thanks to the video editing skills of Irish satirist Little Green, we can find out.

Father Ted meets Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/LXcCY1Uv6f — Little Green (@thelittlegreen6) January 25, 2025

Wonderfully done. It’s not just us saying that.

Brilliant, inspired…and we know Fr Ted in his convoluted way, always told the truth. — Fiona Boylan (@fiona_boylan) January 25, 2025

Fecking hilarious!! — Diani Barreto (@LaFay_Morrigan) January 25, 2025

Father Jack every time he sees him on the news pic.twitter.com/zmW7cSYAiw — LukeB (@LukeB1969) January 26, 2025

Absolute perfection! — Dan Murphy (@danmurphysinger) January 26, 2025

Without doubt a work of genius — Anthony Church (@Anthony51905113) January 26, 2025

It’s worth sticking around on here for stuff like this. https://t.co/Hfy7VbL4fo — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 27, 2025

Utter genius, this. I saw the punchline coming, but the execution is flawless. https://t.co/ZD4mUeEEtR — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) January 28, 2025

And here, for comparison, is the original clip of Ted meeting Richard Wilson (who of course played Victor Meldrew in One Foot in the Grave)

