This video edit of Father Ted meeting Elon Musk is hilariously well done

Most people would agree that Father Ted was one of the best sitcoms to ever appear on TV, and rather a lot of people would also agree that Elon Musk is one of the worst human beings to share a planet with.

But how would it have panned out if the fictional Father Ted Crilly had met the all-too-real Elon Musk?

Well, thanks to the video editing skills of Irish satirist Little Green, we can find out.

Wonderfully done. It’s not just us saying that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

And here, for comparison, is the original clip of Ted meeting Richard Wilson (who of course played Victor Meldrew in One Foot in the Grave)

Source @thelittlegreen6 Image Screengrab