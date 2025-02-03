13 favourite moments from ‘Out of Context Dogs’ on Twitter to give you an escape from everything else that’s going on right now
There’s a time and a place for dog content, and in this day and age, that’s all the time and everywhere.
Twitter is a minefield. Facebook is the new Wild West. The night is dark and full of terrors.
And all the while, dogs remain a constant source of joy and jubilance. Here are 13 of the best photos and videos of dogs from the No Context Dogs Twitter account.
1. Exhibit A – this dangling pup, living her best life.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 28, 2025
2. This sleeping pup, who was dutifully avoided by her human’s Roomba.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 30, 2025
3. This handsome pup, who is totally rocking those shades.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
4. These cunning pups, who are learning the tricks of the trade early, so as to beat the competition in the big leagues.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
5. This horrified pup, who cannot believe what she is seeing.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
6. This little rascal, who was last seen darting across Linden Avenue and causing a minor car accident…
7. These slightly bigger rascals, who are having an absolute time of it – just don’t tell mum and dad.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
8. These inspector pups, who are making sure everything is tickety-boo – or planning the heist of the century.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
9. This sleepy pup, to whom we can all relate. Hang in there, buddy.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
10. This dear pup, who is acting funny, and might need to be reorientated.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
11. This fabulous pup, who may not realise quite how lucky she is, or what the cultural value of a quinceañera really is…
12. This most adorable pup, who needs to be seen to be believed, and whose solution to a problem is to face away from it.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 29, 2025
13. And finally, this strange-acting pup, who appears to live on a different level to the rest of us.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) January 28, 2025
And more – lots more! – of this sort of thing over at @contextdogs on Twitter.
