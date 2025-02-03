People have been sharing the hard and fast rules that keep friendships drama free. Break these 17 at your peril

Life relationships

People are different – and thankfully so, or it would be a very dull world indeed. What makes two people’s relationship stay healthy might not be what two other people look for to do the same, but there are some friendship rules that are so universal, they should be carved in stone.

This succinct post got people thinking –

Strict friends 101: — g (@illygrene) January 31, 2025

And these were the rules they came up with. Break them at your peril.

1.

if we make plans together, don’t add someone else in without asking me thinking I would just be fine with it.. it takes NOTHING to communicate something like that. — mak ❤︎₊ ⊹ (@rlykayla_) January 31, 2025

2.

DONT bring your man to an ALL GIRLS NIGHT pic.twitter.com/89rTvToyym — (@marshahagerty) January 31, 2025

3.

your friends that are not my friends shouldn’t know my business. — st. germain (@httptonio) January 31, 2025

4.

5.

Be honest with me even if it hurts my feelings. — KyleVoices (@KyleRhysMarsh) February 1, 2025

6.

If you constantly have relationship issues please do not come and complain to me and ask for advice if you are not actually going to take my advice and are going to continue making the same mistakes. I do not want to hear it. — Rae can do it with a broken heart 🙂 ️ (@dearreader_yail) January 31, 2025

7.

When a “friend” tells you what so & so said about you – ask that “friend” what did they say in response — Ms. Andrea 3000 (@MsAndrea3000) January 31, 2025

8.

I don't lend money to friends — #DTWD (@J_Ran85) February 1, 2025

9.