21 favourite reactions to Jaden Smith’s eye-catching choice of Grammys outfit

Celebrity Grammys

In case you hadn’t spotted it, the Grammys happened last night, despite some concerns that it would be cancelled due to the L.A. fires. Rather than cancel it, the organisers made L.A. itself a star of proceedings, and the heroic firefighters were given a prominent role.

Presenting Album of the Year at the 67th #GRAMMYs, please welcome the members of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department! pic.twitter.com/EdH58obfhH — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 3, 2025

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department receive a round of applause on the red carpet at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/xKe8Nl73ZT — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025

Beyoncé reacts to winning Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/HCRi44Adqm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

There were big wins, big performances and bigger messages. Here are some of the headline grabbers.

The Beatles have won a GRAMMY Award for “Best Rock Performance” for their song “Now and Then”pic.twitter.com/W6fYGSZjbL — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) February 3, 2025

Alicia Keys at the #GRAMMYs: "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift." FACTS. pic.twitter.com/GTehdMhRcg — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 3, 2025

Chappell Roan's speech was everything wow "I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage,… pic.twitter.com/mHZIhNn1nq — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025

Lady Gaga at the #Grammys: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The Queer people community deserves to be lifted up"

pic.twitter.com/c7GytjTw0g — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 3, 2025

Of course, the red carpet was a feast for the fashion and celebrity-obsessed.

Miley Cyrus's reaction when she saw paparazzis photographing with iPhones at the Grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/piy9nPinOH — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 2, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammys dress being a direct reference to Edith Head’s impeccable design from What a Way to Go! (1964) is an absolute 10/10 pic.twitter.com/u6rZf4Im76 — Mrs. Beefy (@chewbekah_) February 2, 2025

Lady Gaga in a custom gothic ✨Samuel Lewis✨ dress, and vintage Tiffany&Co 1930s necklace at the #Grammys . pic.twitter.com/MJy0POjRWH — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) February 3, 2025

We doff our caps to Janelle Monáe for this.

Janelle Monáe brought their own ASL interpreter on the Grammys red carpet so all their televised interviews can be as inclusive as possible. love pic.twitter.com/Aw6SQqx8dN — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025

While it’s usually the Met Gala that showcases the more outlandish outfits, Jaden Smith brought his A game, in that respect.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/shNJ0DNYPx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2025

We’re very much in favour of people wearing whatever they want to – as long as it’s legal – but a little healthy ribbing is also fine.

Here are some funny reactions we gathered on Twitter/X.

1.

Jaden LITERALLY said pic.twitter.com/KzCMw6tADv — I Post What I Want (@Sye_Lokata) February 2, 2025

2.

I can guarantee I’d be sitting behind this twat at the theatre. pic.twitter.com/6uaacil4Xq — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) February 3, 2025

3.

4.

Will Smith: WE ARE LEAVING FOR THE GRAMMYS! NOW! Jaden: Wait! My head is stuck in a doll house! Will Smith: I SAID NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ghg4m14q0P — The Internet’s Todd Holloman (@todd_holloman) February 3, 2025

5.

Leave my son’s head out of your FUCKING HOUSE https://t.co/pHfXEWxKSi pic.twitter.com/cEbcJJdVOL — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) February 3, 2025

6.

Jaden Smith looks like one of my kids after I've spent all night working on a last-minute school project we'd all forgotten about. pic.twitter.com/MyRluCs6YZ — Moog (@a_toots) February 3, 2025

7.

It'll never catch on https://t.co/lEhfzMOXgZ — Cath Jackson (@cath_nz) February 3, 2025

8.

Bro loves Mine Craft too much lol pic.twitter.com/UTurlFFPnz — Dominic Booth (@processangel1) February 2, 2025

9.

People who live every waking moment thinking “how can I NOT be like everyone else” are actually insufferable man like wtf are you doing https://t.co/PRvVPssrlJ — the Cooler quite (@not_qAmzng) February 3, 2025

10.

Jaden Smith you’re not a vibe bro pic.twitter.com/tSy6xyWTCp — kira (@kirawontmiss) February 2, 2025

11.