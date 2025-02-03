This highly relatable NSFW viral video captures exactly what it’s like to be in a bad mood and everything annoys you

Life funny viral video

We all have those days when you’re just in a rotten mood and every little thing you encounter wrecks your head (this writer likes to call those “week days”).

Content creator Dan Juron clearly understands that feeling all too well, as demonstrated in this TikTok video that was shared and went viral on Twitter/X recently.

︎ ︎WHY IS THIS SO ACCURATE?? pic.twitter.com/WkKFF2N2TF — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) January 8, 2025

It’s perfect, isn’t it? Being irrationally angry at a baby for crying in shop. Slow walkers. People laughing loudly on the train.

People can really relate to the struggles Dan portrays.

In a bad mood? this is my life. — mona (@itismonaa) January 9, 2025

Typical day for an Aries.♈️ — Victoria Soledad ⊙ (@NSammich4u) January 8, 2025

this is how I negotiate the supermarket. list in hand and battle-mode activated. — AlexanderWensleydale (@AlexWensleydale) January 9, 2025

But why is this me when I’m in a good mood? — Reneesha (@sweetykins) January 10, 2025

This is the inner monologue of every English person — The Titular Hero (@TitularHero) January 9, 2025

I’m sorry, but this is just young Nicholas Hoult meets Hugh Grant meets TikTok. https://t.co/Q6VNw1CTE2 — Ilija (@ilijajerkovic) January 9, 2025

This is me every day, constantly overstimulated and annoyed by noise. This is why I wear my noise-cancelling headphones 24/7. https://t.co/Wq3HKbh3ce — Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) January 9, 2025

The day before I’d realise I had my . Thank fuck I have depo now! https://t.co/wsEaSz5Zse — DrJessicaSU (@JessicasuAKA) January 9, 2025

what is it called when you’re like this every waking moment i’m asking for a friend https://t.co/HUio9YAvKV — cowboy khAAAlil (@l1lkha) January 9, 2025

Does this mean im in a bad mood 24/7 https://t.co/VvZFkR3NpX — takezo (@Kezo_4) January 10, 2025

NEVER has a meme so accurately described me. https://t.co/J1RbrM0Pl0 — ͜͜͜͜ ͜͜͜͜͜ (@ikigai_kel) January 9, 2025

“I’ve decided I dont like people.. can everyone just fuck off”

https://t.co/DRQdizegO2 — Michelle (Dafuq you say) (@mtgsowhat) January 9, 2025

Dan has some other spins on the same theme over on his Insta, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Juron (@danjuron24)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Juron (@danjuron24)

Give him a follow, so you don’t miss out on any of his great posts.

