Life funny viral video

This highly relatable NSFW viral video captures exactly what it’s like to be in a bad mood and everything annoys you

Poke Reporter. Updated February 3rd, 2025

We all have those days when you’re just in a rotten mood and every little thing you encounter wrecks your head (this writer likes to call those “week days”).

Content creator Dan Juron clearly understands that feeling all too well, as demonstrated in this TikTok video that was shared and went viral on Twitter/X recently.

It’s perfect, isn’t it? Being irrationally angry at a baby for crying in shop. Slow walkers. People laughing loudly on the train.

People can really relate to the struggles Dan portrays.

Dan has some other spins on the same theme over on his Insta, too.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Give him a follow, so you don’t miss out on any of his great posts.

Source @whotfisjovana Image Screengrab