We’ll never get tired of how this teacher put a rude former pupil very firmly in his place

Social Media r/MurderedByWords

There are literally thousands of true stories of people failing to get jobs or losing the ones they had because they’ve revealed their unappealing real self on social media – which just goes to show that you never know who’s reading your Facebook posts. When one unpleasant person decided to vent about a former teacher, he was in for a short, sharp, shock – and then another one.

In a Reddit group appropriately called ‘Murdered by Words’, someone called ReKonCIle_ shared this particularly brutal but deserved takedown.



The barb obviously hit a nerve, because the fool tried to retaliate.



Sadly for Larry, Mrs Johanson had an answer for that, too.



We have to assume she had the best-behaved classes in that high school. Reddit users were very impressed by the flawless clapback.









Redditor, GrubstreetScribbler, smelt a rat.



3/10, Scribbler. Must try harder.

READ MORE

This misogynist gamer got murdered by words – and the internet cheered

Source r/MurderedByWords Image Freepik