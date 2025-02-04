Politics Kate hoey takedowns

Kate Hoey trolled Keir Starmer for ‘rushing to have dinner’ with the EU and was schooled into the next Parliament

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2025

You might remember Kate Hoey, the Brexit-loving Labour MP who was minister for sport for a bit and can now be found in the House of Lords, naturally.

We’ve featured plenty of her in the past, including this momorable moment Andrew Neil quizzed her about the benefits of Brexit. Any benefit will do, Kate!

We mention here again because something similar just happened on another BBC politics show after she expressed her utter disbelief that Keir Starmer would take the time to have dinner with the EU.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because fellow panellist Oli Dugmore of Joe UK was on hand to school her into the next Parliament, and it’s quite the watch.

Mega oof.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Last word to @OliDugmore himself.

