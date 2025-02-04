Kate Hoey trolled Keir Starmer for ‘rushing to have dinner’ with the EU and was schooled into the next Parliament

Politics Kate hoey takedowns

You might remember Kate Hoey, the Brexit-loving Labour MP who was minister for sport for a bit and can now be found in the House of Lords, naturally.

We’ve featured plenty of her in the past, including this momorable moment Andrew Neil quizzed her about the benefits of Brexit. Any benefit will do, Kate!

Andrew Neil: "Kate Hoey, can you name any reputable independent study that show us better off if we leave?" Kate Hoey: "Um, probably not better off as such…" Kate Hoey was one of three Labour MPs who voted against extending Article 50. #marr#GammonballRun #MarchToLeave pic.twitter.com/dcRW2pKfQw — paulusthewoodgnome  (@woodgnomology) March 17, 2019

We mention here again because something similar just happened on another BBC politics show after she expressed her utter disbelief that Keir Starmer would take the time to have dinner with the EU.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because fellow panellist Oli Dugmore of Joe UK was on hand to school her into the next Parliament, and it’s quite the watch.

Kate Hoey "Why is Keir Starmer rushing to be the first prime minister to have dinner with the EU 27 since we left" Oli Dugmore, "Because they're our largest trading partner" @OliDugmore Kate Hoey, "So what" Oli Dugmore, "And we have shared security and defence interests"… pic.twitter.com/jOVWwBTiX4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 4, 2025

Mega oof.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Ffs , "..treat them individually" – someone tell her. Put it simply in terms she can follow: they are like the 27 musketeers, "one for all, and all for one"! That's called unity luv! — QuriousMr (@QuriousMr) February 4, 2025

This guy is so over Kate Hoey's batshit nonsense #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/l4W94Yseki — Mark (@mrkphllps1) February 3, 2025

Why are these fools platformed, that’s not even an intelligent or interesting angle to pursue in such a debate. It’s just nonsense. One persons very ignorant and bias opinion. — Marie-Claire Rackham-Mann (@MarieRackham) February 4, 2025

On the bright side, whenever Kate Hoey's on the telly, I have an excuse to post this again. cc @OliDugmore pic.twitter.com/ZHQOwpXs0z — Shaun Lawson (@shaunjlawson) February 4, 2025

Pretending we don’t need to work closely with the EU is like joining a flat-earth society. Sure, you can argue your point, but reality’s going to hit you like gravity. — The Rejoin EU Party (@RejoinP) February 4, 2025

Last word to @OliDugmore himself.

Had to tell Kate Hoey that though she thinks it “sad” Starmer met with EU leaders, we do have some shared interests. Small things like £800bn of trade, or a land war in continental Europe. pic.twitter.com/RLZoOxih0q — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) February 4, 2025

