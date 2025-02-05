Entertainment football soccer am tv

Soccer AM’s dance-off between ‘The Geordie Dancer’ and ‘The Mackem Mover’ from back in the day just went wildly viral and it’s hilariously demented

David Harris. Updated February 5th, 2025

Back in the 90s and 00s Sky Sports’ Soccer AM TV show was hugely popular, attracting 750,000 Saturday morning viewers at its peak. Presented by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy it had that manic quality which was prevalent in entertainment shows of the time, similar to The Word and Eurotrash.

Each year the show hosted an annual ‘dance-off’ and that’s the reason we’re here.

Twitter user Yanited has posted a vintage clip from the show featuring ‘The Geordie Dancer’, representing Newcastle United, taking on ‘The Mackem Mover’ dancing for arch-rivals Sunderland AFC.

It’s wonderfully bizarre and hilarious and it’s great to see the much missed Sean Lock on the judging panel.

Let the games begin.

And then it got even better when someone brought it bang(ish) up to date.

And people loved it, they really loved it.

Only one question remained …

Of course he did!

Source @NE5westend