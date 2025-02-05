Soccer AM’s dance-off between ‘The Geordie Dancer’ and ‘The Mackem Mover’ from back in the day just went wildly viral and it’s hilariously demented

Entertainment football soccer am tv

Back in the 90s and 00s Sky Sports’ Soccer AM TV show was hugely popular, attracting 750,000 Saturday morning viewers at its peak. Presented by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy it had that manic quality which was prevalent in entertainment shows of the time, similar to The Word and Eurotrash.

Each year the show hosted an annual ‘dance-off’ and that’s the reason we’re here.

Twitter user Yanited has posted a vintage clip from the show featuring ‘The Geordie Dancer’, representing Newcastle United, taking on ‘The Mackem Mover’ dancing for arch-rivals Sunderland AFC.

It’s wonderfully bizarre and hilarious and it’s great to see the much missed Sean Lock on the judging panel.

Let the games begin.

Soccer AM dance off pic.twitter.com/TwIWbz9exJ — Yanited (@NE5westend) January 31, 2025

And then it got even better when someone brought it bang(ish) up to date.

I swear this is the same guy?! pic.twitter.com/3wXfV9qfbD — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) February 1, 2025

100% the same guy Look at the smile on his face. Amazing. He loves dancing! What a legend. — Geoff Fresh (@geoff_fresh) February 1, 2025

And people loved it, they really loved it.

1.

Peak Soccer AM — German Gills ⚪️⚫️ (@Deutsch_Gills) February 1, 2025

2.

Watched that live. Mackem Mover smashed it (with no props). Geordie dancer is a legend and it was good to see him on here the other week still having it down the Bigg Market — Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) January 31, 2025

3.

I need Soccer Am back in my life, used to love that show — Mags Lives Matter, (@GlennMCcready) February 1, 2025

4.

Load of Ale Friday night, wake up Saturday and watch the full 3 hours, hangover gone, go to football. — Paul Towner (@PaulTowner7) January 31, 2025

5.

Thought the Geordie was Tubby Brewster pic.twitter.com/tg3TwMAw7T — Darioblue (@DazBlue69) January 31, 2025

6.

Mackem was class in all fairness haha — Jamie Fox (@foxy82josh) February 1, 2025

7.

Great to see a young Sean Lock on that — its Bart not Rudiger (@floydy3663) February 1, 2025

8.

Saints may be bottom of the league but we win this one. https://t.co/sdo7fnrA64 — Lazylefteye (@LazeeLeftEye63) February 1, 2025

9.

It’s like a Vic Reeves sketch — That Revenant Guy (@ThatRevenantGuy) February 1, 2025

10.

We were once a proper country — Tyler Durden (@freshlybakedbro) February 1, 2025

11.

Makes one proud to be from the North. https://t.co/9o2orlD6CR — carl crocher (@Carl_Crocher) February 1, 2025

12.

Top tier tele this.. BRING IT BACK! https://t.co/IpY71l0IXO — (@Stainsy_J) February 1, 2025

13.

That is quite possibly the greatest dance off ever seen,not only in the north of England but in the entire world ! https://t.co/lDIPDZ9UPp — Boz Boston (@BozBoston) January 31, 2025

14.

Just two Olympic athletes https://t.co/D4t9cFGLQh — Fergal O Sullivan (@Fagal12) February 1, 2025

Only one question remained …

Who won — Andrew inman (@Andrewi74464648) February 1, 2025

MM — Yanited (@NE5westend) February 1, 2025

Of course he did!

