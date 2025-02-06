It took Nigel Farage 2 minutes to ask the question and Keir Starmer 2 seconds to make him look like a dick

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage PMQs

To PMQs now where Reform UK Nigel Farage took time out from touring the United States to ask Keir Starmer a question.

And we mention it not because of what he had to say but because of how long it took him to say it.

Not just that, but because the PM’s reply was of the rather more succinct variety, and all the better for it.

‘Nonsense!’

‘U-turn!’

‘Get on with it!’ Nigel Farage faces jeering and laughter as he struggles to get his point across at PMQs. pic.twitter.com/qqguHHVXT6 — LBC (@LBC) February 5, 2025

Or if you would rather cut to the chase …

"What he should say to the people of Clacton, when he finally finds Clacton, is that they should vote Labour" Keir Starmer absolutely bodies Nigel Farage at PMQs pic.twitter.com/looU6u0LL2 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 5, 2025

Boom.

“When he finds Clacton” smashed it for six. — Martyn Green (@GreenMatbe7) February 5, 2025

And it took us back to when Starmer did this to Farage at another PMQs just a month or two back.

Keir Starmer to Nigel Farage(Reform MP): " I'm glad to see him making a rare appearance back here in Britain… I was half expecting to see him on the immigration statistics…" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/U3vLxWRH7m — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 13, 2024

Ooof.

