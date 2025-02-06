Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage PMQs

It took Nigel Farage 2 minutes to ask the question and Keir Starmer 2 seconds to make him look like a dick

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2025

To PMQs now where Reform UK Nigel Farage took time out from touring the United States to ask Keir Starmer a question.

And we mention it not because of what he had to say but because of how long it took him to say it.

Not just that, but because the PM’s reply was of the rather more succinct variety, and all the better for it.

Or if you would rather cut to the chase …

Boom.

And it took us back to when Starmer did this to Farage at another PMQs just a month or two back.

Ooof.

