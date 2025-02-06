This senator had the very best comeback after Magas booed her Trump-Greenland joke

US comebacks donald trump greenland

To the Washington Press Club Foundation Annual Congressional Dinner – sounds niche, but stick with it – where Minnesota Amy Klobuchar sought to entertain the masses with a rather good Trump-Greenland joke.

It got a predictably negative reaction from the assorted Magas in attendance which Klobuchar had obviously foreseen and had the very best comeback.

Klobuchar: What is the difference between Greenland and Donald Trump? Greenland is not for sale. *boo* Klobuchar: Ok. For any Republican Trump Administration person who wants to throw eggs at me because of that joke. You can’t because they’re too expensive. pic.twitter.com/IYqwA411xj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2025

‘Speaking of Greenland, there’s a question for you that I want to pose. What is the difference between Greenland and Donald Trump? Greenland is not for sale. ‘OK, for any Republican Trump administration person out there, they want to throw eggs at me as a result of that joke. You can’t, because they’re too expensive.’

Cracked it!

Source @Acyn