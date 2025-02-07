Millennials, before judging teen boys’ hairstyles today, do you remember what your hair was like at that age?
Every generation of teenagers thinks theirs is the best one ever – and those feelings only embed more the older you get.
It’s something that came to mind this week when reading this viral tweet from Twitter/X user Jon Matzner. Jon asked people to remember their own hairstyles as teenagers before judging others – in his case, a short, neat cut with styled-up quiff fringe known alternatively as the ski-slope, the flip and front-flip.
Every time I want to make fun of teenagers now for their broccoli hair, I remind myself that me and everyone I knew had hair like this pic.twitter.com/U96X9eEWUl
— Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025
For those wondering, “broccoli hair” refers to the style of haircut with tapered/fade-cut sides and layered curls on top, sometimes achieved with a perm or other such treatments.
This and broccoli hair please https://t.co/bBBQkBUJtq pic.twitter.com/3J0MIs0eHg
— (@allyshko) June 24, 2024
I wish I had a kid that looked like this on retainer to follow me around and say “facts” when I talk to people pic.twitter.com/S2iTXySSDj
— big diesel (@JustBoysLaughin) October 24, 2023
Jon’s tweet got people reminiscing about and debating their own teenage hairstyles, while also reflecting on today’s styles..
1.
I actually think as far as teen choices go, broccoli hair is great. They should be hair maxxing before their hairlines recede.
Pro broccoli head.
— BeccaAmilee (@BeccaAmilee) February 6, 2025
2.
Phil from Rugrats haircut was the fad in my day. https://t.co/CrThPbA0WR pic.twitter.com/86FNQgz3DZ
— mzr7.bsky.social (@Mzr7_) February 6, 2025
3.
We all know why you have a cartoon picture now
— Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025
4.
I was obsessed with this haircut I made up in 5th grade https://t.co/ZtRsNm1ync pic.twitter.com/I1AIkIcwwJ
— Joanne ColdSteel (@taleofhealing) February 6, 2025
5.
i dont know how to tell you this…
— Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025
6.
Hey that’s my current hairstyle.
— Baird Kleinsmith (@SultanofStorage) February 6, 2025
7.
so was the ski ramp
— Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025
8.
Im sorry to say its a terminal diagnosis
— Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025
9.
And I’m even older and remember when every kid had hair like this https://t.co/LCEOg0ajIZ pic.twitter.com/chMLo2LlSl
— William Redmon (@WilliamRedmon97) February 6, 2025
10.
in junior high my best friend and I dubbed this style “bread head” https://t.co/T1idJIDgdc pic.twitter.com/3ffOgt3axN
— molly (@msilver_cosplay) February 6, 2025
11.
Disturbing how many men get one haircut in elementary school and make it their personality for the rest of their lives https://t.co/edqmi1UHrC
— Alex Circa ️⚧️ (@ura_is_me) February 6, 2025
12.
It is
— Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025