Millennials, before judging teen boys’ hairstyles today, do you remember what your hair was like at that age?

Poke Reporter. Updated February 7th, 2025

Every generation of teenagers thinks theirs is the best one ever – and those feelings only embed more the older you get.

It’s something that came to mind this week when reading this viral tweet from Twitter/X user Jon Matzner. Jon asked people to remember their own hairstyles as teenagers before judging others – in his case, a short, neat cut with styled-up quiff fringe known alternatively as the ski-slope, the flip and front-flip.

For those wondering, “broccoli hair” refers to the style of haircut with tapered/fade-cut sides and layered curls on top, sometimes achieved with a perm or other such treatments.

Jon’s tweet got people reminiscing about and debating their own teenage hairstyles, while also reflecting on today’s styles..

