Millennials, before judging teen boys’ hairstyles today, do you remember what your hair was like at that age?

Life fashion hair

Every generation of teenagers thinks theirs is the best one ever – and those feelings only embed more the older you get.

It’s something that came to mind this week when reading this viral tweet from Twitter/X user Jon Matzner. Jon asked people to remember their own hairstyles as teenagers before judging others – in his case, a short, neat cut with styled-up quiff fringe known alternatively as the ski-slope, the flip and front-flip.

Every time I want to make fun of teenagers now for their broccoli hair, I remind myself that me and everyone I knew had hair like this pic.twitter.com/U96X9eEWUl — Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025

For those wondering, “broccoli hair” refers to the style of haircut with tapered/fade-cut sides and layered curls on top, sometimes achieved with a perm or other such treatments.

.

.

I wish I had a kid that looked like this on retainer to follow me around and say “facts” when I talk to people pic.twitter.com/S2iTXySSDj — big diesel (@JustBoysLaughin) October 24, 2023

Jon’s tweet got people reminiscing about and debating their own teenage hairstyles, while also reflecting on today’s styles..

1.

I actually think as far as teen choices go, broccoli hair is great. They should be hair maxxing before their hairlines recede. Pro broccoli head. — BeccaAmilee (@BeccaAmilee) February 6, 2025

2.

Phil from Rugrats haircut was the fad in my day. https://t.co/CrThPbA0WR pic.twitter.com/86FNQgz3DZ — mzr7.bsky.social (@Mzr7_) February 6, 2025

3.

We all know why you have a cartoon picture now — Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025

4.

I was obsessed with this haircut I made up in 5th grade https://t.co/ZtRsNm1ync pic.twitter.com/I1AIkIcwwJ — Joanne ColdSteel (@taleofhealing) February 6, 2025

5.

i dont know how to tell you this… — Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025

6.

Hey that’s my current hairstyle. — Baird Kleinsmith (@SultanofStorage) February 6, 2025

7.

so was the ski ramp — Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025

8.

Im sorry to say its a terminal diagnosis — Jon Matzner (@MatznerJon) February 6, 2025

9.

And I’m even older and remember when every kid had hair like this https://t.co/LCEOg0ajIZ pic.twitter.com/chMLo2LlSl — William Redmon (@WilliamRedmon97) February 6, 2025

10.

in junior high my best friend and I dubbed this style “bread head” https://t.co/T1idJIDgdc pic.twitter.com/3ffOgt3axN — molly (@msilver_cosplay) February 6, 2025

11.

Disturbing how many men get one haircut in elementary school and make it their personality for the rest of their lives https://t.co/edqmi1UHrC — Alex Circa ️‍⚧️ (@ura_is_me) February 6, 2025

12.