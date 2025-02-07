This guy’s new TV wasn’t all he thought it would be and his fury just makes it so much funnier

Weird World fails tv

Just one more thing to add to the towering list of reasons why we don’t buy anything secondhand online.

It’s the salutary tale of this guy who presumably thought he was getting a proper bargain when he found this giant telly on Marketplace.

Except it came with one particular special feature …

this guy thought he bought a TV but instead it was a Popeyes menu screen pic.twitter.com/L3Ifxn9dN7 — kira (@kirawontmiss) February 6, 2025

Now that’s unfortunate.

imagine being all hyped for your new TV and you turn it on to see Popeyes menu — Beam (@ItsBeamm) February 6, 2025

Bros laugh in the background geeked tf out — Swizzy (@swxizzy) February 6, 2025

WOULD GO HARD IN A MAN CAVE — BasedCatBot (@BasedCatBot) February 6, 2025

But before he’s tempted to throw the thing out of the window (apart from the fact it’s rather big) people had a helpful tip or two. Specifically, this one.

I don’t think they realize all they gotta do is pull out the thumb drive from the back — SUAREZ (@suayrez) February 6, 2025

Take the usb drive out of the back… It’s on a loop — SUAREZ (@suayrez) February 6, 2025

For the people who think the tv is stuck this way need to stay in school — Glitchy (@GlitchyMagic_) February 6, 2025

Ooof. Harsh but fair?



Source @kirawontmiss