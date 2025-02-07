Weird World fails tv

This guy’s new TV wasn’t all he thought it would be and his fury just makes it so much funnier

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2025

Just one more thing to add to the towering list of reasons why we don’t buy anything secondhand online.

It’s the salutary tale of this guy who presumably thought he was getting a proper bargain when he found this giant telly on Marketplace.

Except it came with one particular special feature …

Now that’s unfortunate.

But before he’s tempted to throw the thing out of the window (apart from the fact it’s rather big) people had a helpful tip or two. Specifically, this one.

Ooof. Harsh but fair?


Source @kirawontmiss