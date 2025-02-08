A Norwich pizzeria’s £100 price tag for pineapple pizza split opinions almost as much as the pizza

Life food

A Guardian article about a Norwich pizza restaurant’s unusual pricing structure gave people food for thought.

Lupa Pizza’s prices were mostly just like any other pizzeria, but there was one glaring difference – the pineapple tax.

My latest in the @theguardian.com is about the pizzeria in Norwich is imposing a £100 “taste tax” on anyone who asks for pineapple on pizza; it is a decoration of war, here is my wrath. www.theguardian.com/commentisfre… [image or embed] — Van Badham (@vanbadham.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 8:08 PM

The author of the piece, Van Badham, gave people fair warning …

It didn’t help. The internet walked right in.

1.

2.

3.

I'm with the restaurant owner here. The idea of pineapple on a pizza is an abomination. I'd even say that if I liked pineapple, which I don't. www.theguardian.com/food/2025/ja… [image or embed] — Carole Flint ️‍ (@carolebristol.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 10:26 AM

4.

And rightly so because a pizza with pineapple on it is an abomination unto the Lord! (Personally I'd have slipped the decimal point a couple of positions further right as there will also be some arsehole coming in who's just won £200 on the horses and will order one. [image or embed] — Jeff Stringer (@blooms-ghost.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 12:58 PM

5.

6.

£100!!!!! That is ridiculous. It should be at least £30,000. Whoever made the devilish culinary decision to combine ham and pineapple should be made to eat it forever. 'Cept they would enjoy it. — clownpersecutor.bsky.social (@clownpersecutor.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 6:22 PM

7.

8.

9.

Oh sure, wage war on the pineapples. You know their military doesn't even have one tank. — Jean (@jeanniepep.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 3:31 PM

10.

While travelling for football, I came across an Italian pizzeria in Basel that charges 100 francs for a Hawaiian pizza. Cash only! [image or embed] — Paul Harrison (@paulbharrison.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 11:40 PM

11.

12.

Excellent people

I’m on the side of Norwich — Dr Sally (@drsally.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 8:09 PM

13.

I love a ham and pineapple pizza. Taste is an individual thing. Life would be exceedingly boring if everyone liked the same things.

www.theguardian.com/commentisfre… [image or embed] — Sam and King Lucy the 1st (@kinglucythe1st.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 5:13 PM

14.

If tomatoes are used as a base for pizzas, then another fruit can be a topping. — Steve Feige (@others-tide.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 9:22 PM

It’s Free Publicity 101.

That's how you make a very cheap but successful ad for your restaurant these days. Some papers will write about your big price tag People will read, people will talk, people will come. Goals scored, game won. — Goodlum (@investorchris.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 8:56 AM

It gave the National Trust an idea.

…and here's us thinking the scone debate was hottest topic of 2025. Maybe we should charge £100 for jam on first. Or should that be cream on first? [image or embed] — National Trust (@nationaltrust.bsky.social) January 15, 2025 at 2:31 PM

That sounds like the start of a civil war to us.

READ MORE

Italian guy’s hilarious reaction to his American fiancee putting pineapple on pizza goes wildly viral

Source Guardian Image Pexels