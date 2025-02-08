News economy Labour

Liz Kendall said some people on benefits “are taking the mickey” – and Diane Abbott spoke for many with her blunt response

Poke Reporter. Updated February 8th, 2025

If you hadn’t noticed by now, the Labour government is doing whatever it can to stimulate growth in the sluggish UK economy – and that includes getting more people back into work.

Hot on the heels of the shadow business secretary Chris Philp saying Britons need “a better work ethic”, we now have the Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall, saying some people claiming benefits are “taking the mickey”.

In the interview, Kendall acknowledges that some people on benefits cannot yet return to work for health or medical reasons (while seemingly forgetting or ignoring the issue of long-term health problems). However, her comments have not gone down well in general, with many seeing it as coming after easy targets.

Inevitably, the discussion got round to MPs and their expenses…

Which led to this intervention from Kendall’s Labour colleague, Diane Abbott:

Source: Twitter/X/itvnewspolitics