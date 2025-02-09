Stephen Miller asked if everyone is enjoying ‘America’s new Golden Age’ and got exactly the answers you’d expect

US US politics

Stephen Miller, long-term ally of Donald Trump, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and founder of the America First Legal Foundation which contributed to the formulation of Project 2025, is widely believed to be one of the key drivers of Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

He must have been feeling a little miffed that President Musk has been getting all the attention, so he decided to poke the internet with this question –

As he must surely have known it would, the question had the same effect as throwing a hand grenade into a wasp’s nest. These were our favourite stings.

1.

Where are the cheap eggs and gas? — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 8, 2025

2.

Does “Golden Age” refer to a time when planes keep falling out of the sky, eggs cost $10–15 a dozen, the U.S. is being booed and protested by all our allies, workers are losing their jobs, and Americans’ personal data is being rummaged through by unelected oligarchs and their… pic.twitter.com/G0VROgRJFa — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 8, 2025

3.

No. President Musk is a terrible president. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 8, 2025

4.

The Golden Age of banning paper straws and being controlled by an oligarch tech-bro? pic.twitter.com/acSQqK1nvN — Asad Y.R |@asadyr.bsky.social ⚡️ ⚖️ ⚡️ (@AsadYR) February 8, 2025

5.

This must be the joke of the decade …! — Impiety (@NoHolyScripture) February 8, 2025

6.

Not the golden age of 90% of wealth is in the top 5% population… Must be nice to be in that top 5 % though Stephen — Gamecock Joe- Beamer Train!! GTF ON or STFU (@joeblowgamecock) February 8, 2025

7.

8.

9.

Yeah, now that USAID has been shuttered, pronouns banned, racists applauded, and water has been poured out of California reservoirs my life is so much better. The last Golden Age was Silver by comparison because I’m in a trump cult. https://t.co/NoUwkueoVH — Eleazar’s Virgins (@ribaldnfancy) February 9, 2025

10.

Golden Age?

The American people are skipping meals, drowning in debt, and rationing meds and dying from poverty and dispair.

Wages are stagnant, rents are soaring, and billionaires hoard wealth while the working class suffers.

This isn’t a Golden Age-it’s a new Gilded Age, and… — Dawn Littlefield (@1Ark4humanity) February 8, 2025

11.

"Golden Age", meaning sitting in the pool in Palm Beach for the 3rd vacation in 20 days? pic.twitter.com/Iw7fW99wy7 — John (of the Omniverse) ☠️☢️ (@obiwonjohn) February 8, 2025

12.

Am I enjoying an unelected billionaire loot the government and our personal information for his companies’s own benefit so he and the other rich dudes can benefit from another tax give away for the ultra wealthy while leaving the American people high and dry? No, I am not. https://t.co/icyMB7VM76 — Nick Kimble (@Nick_KimbleSTL) February 8, 2025

13.

actions taken this past month will reverberate for decades in american history as catalyst for america’s true decline beginning on the world stage through self inflicted wounds https://t.co/IGqSGIn7LC — Cabot Montana (@BigSkyDairyKing) February 8, 2025

14.

How you know you’ve been taken to “for you” instead of “following.” https://t.co/fqG55sNAPM — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) February 8, 2025

15.

In just one month they’ve stolen from the poor, raised prices on prescription drugs and insulin, fired 40k federal workers, ended CFPB, sent billions more to Israel and Ukraine, started trade wars with our allies and did a hitler salute. Off to a great start. https://t.co/N64i3SOXNL — Nobody (@MOON_MAN19) February 8, 2025

The mid-terms are going to be interesting.

This so-called golden age is going to last only about another year and a half before 2026 puts a stop to it. You guys have severely overreached, and Trump's approval rating is already underwater. It's only going down from here — Groucho Marxist (@Richard89220241) February 8, 2025

