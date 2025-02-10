Life r/AskReddit sex

It is a truth universally acknowledged that everyone wants to know other people’s bedroom secrets.

And that those who don’t acknowledge it are concealing something.

As such, someone posed the following question to their comrades in the r/AskReddit subforum:

What’s the most awkward thing that’s ever happened to you during an intimate moment?

It should go without saying that a lot of the replies were NSFW – sometimes VERY NSFW – but we’re saying it anyway, just in case.

1.

We were going at it when their smart speaker randomly said, ‘I didn’t quite catch that.’ Neither of us had spoken.

–NadiaxVixen-

2.

I came so hard I honked like a goose

–amiableshrimp

3.

First time for both of us. I set the mood with tons of candles and roses. The candles set off the fire alarm in my dorm and we had to evacuate with the other 1200 residents. Firefighters came and inspected every room in the building. Bro firefighters never said a word, but my anxiety was enough punishment.

–Taint_Liquor

4.

I suddenly got a foot cramp so bad that I yelled like I was being exorcised. Killed the mood instantly.

–AdorableSophix

5.

Started making out with a cute girl while watching a movie my senior year. Suddenly a rock appeared in my mouth. I lurched my face away from her and spat it out it, violently. Her eyes were wide with shock – it was her tooth filling

–Important-Jeweler-67

6.

I farted mid thrust. We both laughed and kept going.

–Kaiser-Sohze

7.

We both farted lol. She farted first and felt embarrassed, then I farted too, to make her feel better. We both laughed and kept going. It was super sexy in a weird way, it made us more comfortable with each other, and she liked that I didn’t make her feel weird about it. Ultimately a win, she’s still mine ♥️ the love of my life

–PrestigiousSleep3570

8.

Phone was underneath the GF and it called 911. Operator had a good listen.

–IronLordSamus

9.

I accidentally yelled out my dog’s name instead of my partner’s. The dog was in the room. He looked so confused.

–NadiaAllure

10.

Climaxed (fully clothed) while making out. So she was like “…Did you just…ummm.… ? I’m sorry…. ummm… Are you OK…?”

–Ordinary_Ice_796

11.

My buddy had his junk thrown up upon by a girl that had pasta just before and it traumatised his young mind to a point where he still can’t have parmesan.

–smiledozer

12.

My partner tried to say something sexy but instead just said, ‘You ready… to RUMBLE?’ like a WWE announcer. I’m not with him anymore…

–SultrySophia-

13.

Partner at the time had a brainless mutt, nice dog though. One morning we were at it and her dog nudged the door open, came in and started licking my nuts.

–Iflydryandsly

14.

When we were mid action, the bed frame broke underneath us. Instead of checking if we were okay, we just started laughing how cartoonish the situation was. We had to move to shower afterwards…

–Healthy_Mission_4105

15.

I was cleared 6 weeks after giving birth to have sex and we got into it. As I climaxed while on top, he grabbed my engorged boob and milk squirted on his face. He ignored it and kept going and laughed at it after.

–ppaulapple

16.

My dog farted in my ex’s face when we were changing position once. It was hilarious

–cbih

We don’t remember this ever happening on an episode of Casualty.

I started passing a kidney stone during sex. Never had one before so I didn’t know what was going on. I was rolling around on the floor naked in agony lol

–itscraig77

READ MORE

The twist in the tail of this relationship advice for someone who wants their sex life back is a proper hall of famer

Source: r/AskReddit