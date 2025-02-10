Talk TV feather ruffler Isabel Oakeshott trolled Tesco security guards for ‘pretending to do their job’

Politics Isabel Oakeshott

Talk TV international editor and ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott has shared the latest chapter in her on-going Twitter tome she would probably describe as something like The Fall of Once Great Britain.

This time the target of her ire was Tesco, specifically Tesco’s security guards who she suggested simply weren’t up to the job.

Here’s what Oakeshott – partner of Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, and so patriotic she’s just moved to Dubai – had to say on Twitter.

Hey @Tesco -what’s the point of your security guards? I spotted a shoplifter. I pointed him out. Your guy let him saunter out with his pockets full. Then told me he couldn’t do anything because the thief was now outside the shop. Why pay people to pretend to do the job? — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) February 9, 2025

Indeed, she felt so strongly about it she went on Talk TV to talk about it, where she suggested the security guards were basically ‘scarecrows’ and she was acting like a ‘justice seeker’ and a ‘vigilante’.

“I happened to walk in at the same time as somebody I could tell instantly was very likely to be a shoplifter.”@IsabelOakeshott tells @iromg about witnessing shoplifting at a Tesco store, saying it was “total and utter bollocks” that security failed to act. pic.twitter.com/xe491AAMFe — Talk (@TalkTV) February 10, 2025

Her tale prompted no end of comment and quite a few questions and frankly every little helped.

1.

Is there a Tesco in Dubai? Or are you just another economic immigrant living in another country, stirring up trouble in the UK? — Andy (@AndyRejoinEU) February 10, 2025

2.

Many cruel people are mocking the fragrant Isabel Oakshop by stating they did not know there was a Tesco in Dubai.

This mockery is misogynistic & offensive.

Every woman, whether they live in Dubai or not, has the right to make up fabricated stories without facing hostility!

pic.twitter.com/Gbt2DgMRFl — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 10, 2025

3.

Are you back from Dubai to tour some suburbs of London and talk down the country? Find something positive to say. It’s no life being so fauxoutraged all the time. Not good for the blood pressure. I realise it’s good for your bank balance but it’s a very sad life you lead. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 9, 2025

4.

Only a matter of time before she rolls out …. “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats”. pic.twitter.com/Uh0mLDtJL9 — Julie Street (@Juliest101) February 9, 2025

5.

Why won’t a person on living wage risk his well-being to protect the profits a massive organisation?! https://t.co/BBb92KznB5 — Neill Prentice (@Neillbert) February 10, 2025

6.

“Why pay people to pretend to do the job” Like MPs for Boston and Clacton who spend their time in Dubai and the US? https://t.co/LV8hRRXaNe — Conrad Adams (@ConradAdams15) February 9, 2025

7.

Isabel Antoinette at it again? They’re on the minimum wage and don’t want to get stabbed for a bottle of vodka. Their job is to call the police. — Stephen Glover (@StephenGlo44260) February 10, 2025

8.

Well you would never have this issue at Fortnums! — Anne Hooper (@AnneHoo69082784) February 9, 2025

9.

The most shocking element of this fairytale is that Oakeshott doesn’t consider shopping at Tesco to be beneath her. — AVS1972 (@TotallyBeans) February 10, 2025

10.

Hey Dubai resident, I don’t know if you have anything specific against Tesco but this scenario is common to every supermarket as far as I have witnessed. Maybe it was your first time in a supermarket amongst us plebs? — Pinko Pallina (@Pinkopankino) February 10, 2025

11.

I saw “Tesco in Dubai” trending and knew instinctively that this clown would be the reason why. https://t.co/u5Srirc8OG — HutchOnline (@Hutch_Online) February 10, 2025

Whatever the truth, we hope she remembered to bring her Clubcard.

Source Twitter Image Twitter