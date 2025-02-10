Politics Isabel Oakeshott

Talk TV feather ruffler Isabel Oakeshott trolled Tesco security guards for ‘pretending to do their job’

Karen Dickinson. Updated February 10th, 2025

Talk TV international editor and ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott has shared the latest chapter in her on-going Twitter tome she would probably describe as something like The Fall of Once Great Britain.

This time the target of her ire was Tesco, specifically Tesco’s security guards who she suggested simply weren’t up to the job.

Here’s what Oakeshott – partner of Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, and so patriotic she’s just moved to Dubai – had to say on Twitter.

Indeed, she felt so strongly about it she went on Talk TV to talk about it, where she suggested the security guards were basically ‘scarecrows’ and she was acting like a ‘justice seeker’ and a ‘vigilante’.

Her tale prompted no end of comment and quite a few questions and frankly every little helped.

Whatever the truth, we hope she remembered to bring her Clubcard.

