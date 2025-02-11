23 of funniest and most definitively British snapshots from ‘Things Brits Say’ on Reddit

Life Britain reddit

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘Things Brits Say’ which, as the name suggests, captures some very funny comments, exchanges, pronouncements and the like, all of which have one thing in common – they are very British.

Not only that they are invariably very funny and occasionally relatable. And these 27 are an absolute treat.

1. What a wholesome piece of art

(via)

2. At least >:( got their parcel

(via)

3. The Bass Really Does Travel

(via)

4. Calm down, Delia Smith!



(Via)

5. What is Barry short for in England

(via)

6. The Devil is in the details



(Via)

7. You’ve made your tea, you have to lie in it (or something)



(Via)

8. If you’re grumpy and you know it, take the tube



(Via)

9. Ruh-roh!



(Via)

10. He’ll get carded for diving



(Via)

11. Stop moving the goalposts



(Via)

12. Fancy a can of Carlsberg on your cornflakes?



(Via)