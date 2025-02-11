Donald Trump’s new homeland security secretary has got trust issues and it’s surely the most devastating self-own you’ll see
We weren’t overly familiar with the work of Donald Trump’s new homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, but now we can’t stop thinking about her.
It was Noem in conversation with CNN’s Dana Bash when the important issue of trust in the government came up, what with Elon Musk rampaging around the White House as we speak and all that.
And what happened next was surely the most devastating self-own you’ll see.
BASH: I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about the government having access to personal data
NOEM: Well, we can’t trust the government anymore
BASH: You are the government pic.twitter.com/xRh4Q3VINk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2025
Mega oof.
Kristi Noem is inept.
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 9, 2025
A little self-awareness might go a long way here, @GovChristiNoem. You are the government. Make it make sense!
— Stan Portman (@stan_p_bluepill) February 9, 2025
She is essentially saying “we can’t trust ourselves,” and/or “you can’t trust us.”
Either way, it reflects horribly on this administration.
— Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) February 9, 2025
This is about the average IQ of the MAGA voter.
— Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) February 9, 2025
For those of us who have been tracking cybersecurity threats for the past two decades, what is happening right now- 19 year old minions with no security experience whatsoever, walking in and plugging in their own servers to access our most sensitive payment and Social Security… https://t.co/wAzX55JnXh
— Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) February 9, 2025
Bash: I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about the government having access to personal data
Noem: Well, we can’t trust the government anymore
Bash: You are the government
Noem: Yeah, that’s what I’m saying
pic.twitter.com/5TllTqY2TE
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 9, 2025
The light’s on but nobody’s home
— Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 9, 2025
Dana: I remember a time when Republicans were worried about government, particularly unelected people, having access…
Kristi Noem: We can’t trust the government anymore.
Dana: You are the government pic.twitter.com/CARPjes1fi
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 9, 2025
And also …
What has happened to Kristi Noem’s face?
2019 2025 https://t.co/pFMDlcZH6K pic.twitter.com/akAqHYesEz
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 9, 2025
