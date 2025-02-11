US donald trump self-owns

Donald Trump’s new homeland security secretary has got trust issues and it’s surely the most devastating self-own you’ll see

John Plunkett. Updated February 11th, 2025

We weren’t overly familiar with the work of Donald Trump’s new homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, but now we can’t stop thinking about her.

It was Noem in conversation with CNN’s Dana Bash when the important issue of trust in the government came up, what with Elon Musk rampaging around the White House as we speak and all that.

And what happened next was surely the most devastating self-own you’ll see.

Mega oof.

And also …

Source @atrupar