Donald Trump’s new homeland security secretary has got trust issues and it’s surely the most devastating self-own you’ll see

US donald trump self-owns

We weren’t overly familiar with the work of Donald Trump’s new homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, but now we can’t stop thinking about her.

It was Noem in conversation with CNN’s Dana Bash when the important issue of trust in the government came up, what with Elon Musk rampaging around the White House as we speak and all that.

And what happened next was surely the most devastating self-own you’ll see.

BASH: I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about the government having access to personal data NOEM: Well, we can’t trust the government anymore BASH: You are the government pic.twitter.com/xRh4Q3VINk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2025

Mega oof.

Kristi Noem is inept. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 9, 2025

A little self-awareness might go a long way here, @GovChristiNoem. You are the government. Make it make sense! — Stan Portman (@stan_p_bluepill) February 9, 2025

She is essentially saying “we can’t trust ourselves,” and/or “you can’t trust us.” Either way, it reflects horribly on this administration. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) February 9, 2025

This is about the average IQ of the MAGA voter. — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) February 9, 2025

For those of us who have been tracking cybersecurity threats for the past two decades, what is happening right now- 19 year old minions with no security experience whatsoever, walking in and plugging in their own servers to access our most sensitive payment and Social Security… https://t.co/wAzX55JnXh — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) February 9, 2025

Bash: I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about the government having access to personal data Noem: Well, we can’t trust the government anymore Bash: You are the government Noem: Yeah, that’s what I’m saying

pic.twitter.com/5TllTqY2TE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 9, 2025

The light’s on but nobody’s home — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 9, 2025

Dana: I remember a time when Republicans were worried about government, particularly unelected people, having access… Kristi Noem: We can’t trust the government anymore. Dana: You are the government pic.twitter.com/CARPjes1fi — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 9, 2025

And also …

What has happened to Kristi Noem’s face? 2019 2025 https://t.co/pFMDlcZH6K pic.twitter.com/akAqHYesEz — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 9, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump was asked which of the ‘woke’ shows he’s been lambasting he’s actually seen and had people wobbling their heads into next year

Source @atrupar