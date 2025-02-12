‘What’s a subtle sign someone isn’t as smart as they think?’ 17 curiously topical responses

Social Media donald trump r/AskReddit

Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/LateSuitJunior posed this question –

What’s a subtle sign someone isn’t as smart as they think?

We noticed something oddly topical about the responses. Perhaps a particular person was on people’s minds.

1.

2.

They keep making really stupid mistakes but it’s always someone/something else’s fault.

knittin_hats

3.

They talk with extreme confidence in any topic that is brought up. No one is an expert on everything.

bigeyez

4.



They insult other people’s intelligence.

Spartanwarrior118

5.

They’re cruel. I’ve spent several decades in academia and all the truly brilliant people I have ever known share in common that they are incredibly gentle with other people.

Prestigious_wolf8351

6.



motanulscotishfold

Via YouTube

7.

They post grade school insults on their social media platform.

losername1234

8.

Not empathetic.

NoahTheArkMan

9.