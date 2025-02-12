Social Media donald trump r/AskReddit

‘What’s a subtle sign someone isn’t as smart as they think?’ 17 curiously topical responses

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2025

Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/LateSuitJunior posed this question –

What’s a subtle sign someone isn’t as smart as they think?

We noticed something oddly topical about the responses. Perhaps a particular person was on people’s minds.

1.

Their inability to just say "I don't know." They'll talk and talk in circles and make shit up on the spot. With a screengrab of Trump's air crash press conference
solita_sunshine
2.

They keep making really stupid mistakes but it’s always someone/something else’s fault.
knittin_hats

3.

They talk with extreme confidence in any topic that is brought up. No one is an expert on everything.
bigeyez

4.


They insult other people’s intelligence.
Spartanwarrior118

5.

They’re cruel.

I’ve spent several decades in academia and all the truly brilliant people I have ever known share in common that they are incredibly gentle with other people.
Prestigious_wolf8351

6.

They have solutions for everything like it's just black and white. With screenshot of the Trump-Netanyahu press conference on Gaza
motanulscotishfold
7.

They post grade school insults on their social media platform.
losername1234

8.

Not empathetic.
NoahTheArkMan

9.

MAGA hat.
Exodor72

