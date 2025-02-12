The very public VR typing may have been virtual, but the cringe was all too real
Like any public transport sytem in a big city, we’re sure New York‘s subway has seen at least its fair share of ‘interesting’ sights, but this one from 2024 stood out for many reasons.
Working in the NYC subway on the go with Apple Vision Pro?! pic.twitter.com/iVWiYlxjxP
— Alexxxx (@haig98) February 3, 2024
Is it really safe to blinker yourself in a place known for muggings?
Is it anti-social to make yourself unaware of your fellow passengers’ needs?
Is this guy really working or just showing off because he can afford an Apple Vision Pro?
So many questions.
Let’s see what people thought of it all.
1.
dog that is so sick i cannot wait to work in places and situations where i previously was not expected to do work https://t.co/1Nj1e0ZgeC
— framed poster of a cool car in bedroom (@fart) February 3, 2024
2.
BBC Sherlock trying to figure out if some guy's name is an anagram: https://t.co/84o3lDI0Cd
— Ibaka Shinji (@Cam_Oflage) February 4, 2024
3.
if someone stood up and peed on this guy’s shoulder the whole train would go “we won’t tell nobody” like spiderman 2 https://t.co/eNM1wYWeJ6
— respectful huff (@alexqarbuckle) February 4, 2024
4.
i changed my mind i think some people should be forced to work in the office https://t.co/8ZngaocD3x
— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) February 4, 2024
5.
Eye doctors bout to get a pay raise in the next 3-5 years.
— ROMINA || Adventure + Entrepreneurship (@REDROMINA) February 3, 2024
6.
No jetpacks but we have to watch this Poindexter pretend he's Dr fucking strange https://t.co/zMTCsdRPk7
— Dan McDaid (@danmcdaid) February 4, 2024
7.
It's a Trailer to “Ready Player One 2” pic.twitter.com/ZfuU4Wplqf
— Chombe (@Chombe1080) February 3, 2024
8.
Yayyy new kind of guy to rob https://t.co/JLLdpQ4kjF
— raina (@quakerraina) February 4, 2024
9.
Bosses when they see this: "What do you mean you're not using Apple Vision in your ride home? You can rest when you're dead". I hope they don't invent something to make people work in their dreams as well.
— CidVDev (COMMISSIONS OPEN DM) (@dev_cid) February 4, 2024
10.
this might be it. this might be what turns me into an old man shouting at the clouds https://t.co/KhoIOM5qX9
— kelbin (@pissboymcgee) February 3, 2024
11.
There's no WiFi on NYC subways lmao my man's playing the google chrome offline dinosaur game https://t.co/edHzA7pEIk pic.twitter.com/BReN3BM27y
— Sticks (@ForeignSticks) February 4, 2024
12.
I’m absolutely fascinated by the other passengers’ non-reactions to this. in Glasgow during a subcrawl these would have been taken off his head in seconds and passed around for the craic https://t.co/cRABBhDzXm
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 4, 2024
13.
There are some good Glaswegian words for this type of situation. Shame they can't be shared. https://t.co/OtC7z22RnY
— V Kolokotroni (@VkolokotroniV) February 5, 2024
14.
The keyboard only supports pointer finger input. He's trolling y'all
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 4, 2024
By the power of the internet, the man in the headset turned up in the comments.
Oh lol. That’s me.
— Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) February 3, 2024
And he had a clarification.
I was actually not trolling y'all. pic.twitter.com/8fqmMmzn9O
— Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) February 4, 2024
Sure, Jan.
