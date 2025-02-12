Weird World Virtual reality

The very public VR typing may have been virtual, but the cringe was all too real

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2025

Like any public transport sytem in a big city, we’re sure New York‘s subway has seen at least its fair share of ‘interesting’ sights, but this one from 2024 stood out for many reasons.

Is it really safe to blinker yourself in a place known for muggings?

Is it anti-social to make yourself unaware of your fellow passengers’ needs?

Is this guy really working or just showing off because he can afford an Apple Vision Pro?

So many questions.

Let’s see what people thought of it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

By the power of the internet, the man in the headset turned up in the comments.

And he had a clarification.

Sure, Jan.

