Donald Trump’s been rambling about magnets and tractors and it’s his most brain-melting rant yet

You’ll already be aware that Donald Trump doesn’t always make sense (and that’s to put it at its kindest).

And yet this particular ‘weave’ – as the President likes to style it – must surely be his most brain-melting yet.

Stick with it, coz it’s bollocks.

Trump: “Like on tractors that can handle anything from hurricanes to lightning to anything. They use magnets. It’s a new theory — magnets. They’re gonna lift the planes up. And it doesn’t work.” pic.twitter.com/j06rxnWkU8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025

Answers on a postcard, everyone!.

Here’s what these people made of whatever the hell that was.

This speech was brought to you by the same brain that thought injecting bleach might cure COVID. https://t.co/TfLfXoxNta — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 12, 2025

2025: “Like on tractors that can handle anything from hurricanes to lightning to anything. They use magnets. It’s a new theory — magnets. They’re gonna lift the planes up. And it doesn’t work.” 2024: “But Biden’s age.” — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) February 12, 2025

Imagine listening to this fucking moron talk and thinking, “Yeah, I’m going to make worshipping him my entire personality. Gonna wear his hats and fly flags with his name on them so everybody knows it too.” https://t.co/HSJfdhik08 — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) February 12, 2025

Dementia Trump is WEAVING on his magnets in water story, PLANES TRACTORS then tries to pander to the press audience by bringing the magnet stories back. pic.twitter.com/QKs6A0NngM — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 12, 2025

So…..now the FAA will be required to say “ yes, magnets can lift airplanes” & the Dept of Agriculture will be required to say “yes tractors can handle hurricanes & lightning.” Just like the Dept of Interior says Gulf of America. @AP @kaitlancollins — InquisitiveScout (@scout8712) February 12, 2025

Our media did not care at all about the mental fitness of this man during the 2024 campaign. ABC News said you were a partisan hack if you thought Trump swaying in the breeze for a half hour at a campaign rally was weird. https://t.co/ZqgIBSahfu — Poker and Politics (@PokerPolitics) February 12, 2025

