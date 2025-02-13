US donald trump Karoline Leavitt white house

The White House has had enough of news outlets not saying ‘Gulf of America’ and it’s a chilling, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2025

Donald Trump isn’t a fan of the media, at least, not those bits of the media that don’t agree with everything he says.

You will no doubt have known this already, but it’s rarely been laid out quite so devastatingly as it is here, after the Associated Press was barred from banned from the White House for not kowtowing to his Gulf of America nonsense.

And it was naturally a topic of discussion in the White House press room, where Trump’s new press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about it. And her response is a chilling, essential watch.

And it didn’t end there.

AKA do as we say … or do one. And here is exactly what people made of that.

Alas there doesn’t seem to be anything soft about it.

Source @TheTNHoller