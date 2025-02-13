The White House has had enough of news outlets not saying ‘Gulf of America’ and it’s a chilling, essential watch

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt white house

Donald Trump isn’t a fan of the media, at least, not those bits of the media that don’t agree with everything he says.

You will no doubt have known this already, but it’s rarely been laid out quite so devastatingly as it is here, after the Associated Press was barred from banned from the White House for not kowtowing to his Gulf of America nonsense.

Raskin: “Yesterday, Donald Trump banned the Associated Press, a 179-year-old newspaper organization, from the White House because it declines to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” This is straight up press censorship based on retaliatory viewpoint discrimination.” pic.twitter.com/hNZR8LBslF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025

And it was naturally a topic of discussion in the White House press room, where Trump’s new press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about it. And her response is a chilling, essential watch.

COLLINS: “AP says you banned them because they won’t call it ‘Gulf of America’ — does this mean Trump will retaliate against reporters who don’t use language you want them to, and how does this align with your first amendment commitment?” Beyond parody. Also, chilling. pic.twitter.com/XuND2osp0I — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 12, 2025

And it didn’t end there.

BREAKING: White House Press Gaslighter Karoline Leavitt INSANELY claims “nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the President of the United States questions.” Does she think Trump is a KING?pic.twitter.com/2isiL59Mnf — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 12, 2025

AKA do as we say … or do one. And here is exactly what people made of that.

“You say what we want or we punish you. We make the facts.” It sure sounds a lot like that. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) February 12, 2025

1.

This is North Korea level shit. “The month is called Trumpcember. That is factual. If you don’t call it Trumpcember, you are a liar, and you will be banned at least until Trumptober” — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) February 12, 2025

2.

When is the media going to stand up for each other? I know it’s a cutthroat business but as long as they allow their members to be mistreated it will continue. How about a boycott of Trump’s news conferences? He loves the attention he gets from MSM and would suffer without them. — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) February 12, 2025

3.

If this is what’s important to this administration, then it is run by children. — Manna (@OhMyManna) February 12, 2025

4.

Whatever happened to Donald Trump’s pledge to protect freedom of speech? What a joke. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

5.

6.

It’s pure retaliation and censorship of free expression. Things we used to read in the news when they happened in Russia and China. It’s home among us now. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) February 12, 2025

7.

Unfortunately for her the rest of the world is clear that the body of water concerned is the Gulf of Mexico. — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) February 13, 2025

8.

Apple, Google et al have not changed the international body of water known as the Gulf of Mexico on the maps for users outside of the US. If they did there would be a huge international backlash. — @JPMasters ‘Equality for All’ (He/Him/They/Them) (@JPMasters) February 12, 2025

9.

10.

Dear Leader’s Proclamations will be obeyed by the Press!!! — Glen Collins (@JGlenCollins) February 12, 2025

11.

The freedom of the press and journalist are under a soft attack, wake up. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) February 12, 2025

Alas there doesn’t seem to be anything soft about it.

Orwell, take a bow https://t.co/JU8PoHrmXO — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 12, 2025

