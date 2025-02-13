This classic Joe Lycett parking ticket tale just went viral again and it’s an all-time hall of famer

Entertainment Joe Lycett

Not the first time we’ve featured this Joe Lycett parking ticket tale on Eight out of 10 Cats from back in the day (really back in the day) and chances are it won’t be the last. At least, not if people keep sending it viral.

And it’s just gone into orbit once again over on Twitter and it’s the very epitome of old but very much gold.

Cue Joe!

Absolute evergreen, that.

The greatest thing I have seennin sometime, thanknyou. — Sixmike (@sixmike1995) February 13, 2025

Omg I need more of him! — sparky (@sparkyhuskywolf) February 12, 2025

I love Joe Lycett, unbelievably funny — Ezrith (@TheRealEzrith) February 13, 2025

I don’t know what gets me more, the emails or the host’s laugh . — Kevin (@Ktr8der) February 12, 2025

Definitely the emails.

Hadn’t seen this. Thanks for posting. — Calum Webster (@CalumWebster) February 13, 2025

Not everyone’s seen it, then.

Lycett is the best troll ever! https://t.co/93QL9T6F6R — Bu§turd© (@SeibertOrisis) February 12, 2025

READ MORE

People shared their ‘incredibly petty TV frustrations’ and these 23 top telly niggles will have you bellowing on the sofa

H/T @knaggsy097