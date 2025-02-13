This guy’s attempt to ease the pain of his girlfriend’s goldfish dying failed in spectacular style and it’s an all-time hall of famer

Life fails reddit

There’s no end of stories of people trying to do the right thing but ending up doing the wrong thing on the corner of Reddit called TIFU, or ‘Today I F*cked Up.’

And they surely don’t come more spectacular than this, the tale of a guy whose girlfriend’s goldfish was on its last legs (fins) so did his very best to help. Except it didn’t quite turn out as he intended.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, please look away now.









And here are just a few of the many (and not always entirely helpful) comments it prompted.

‘On the plus side, a piece of your beloved goldfish will live on with you forever. Or until the smell helps you to find it.’

linknt01 ‘This is both sad and hilarious at the same time. Rest In Pieces, fish.’

savage_Atlas ‘Task failed successfully?’

steamandfire ‘Welp, it died a warrior’s death.’

kaleidoscope_view ‘Pick out a “Bob the Goldfish” memorial plant at the nursery. ‘Dig a hole in the backyard. ‘Place Bob in hole. ‘Immediately pulverize him with a blunt garden implement. ‘Plant the plant in the newly fertilized hole. ‘Bob will now live forever.’

BanditSixActual ‘Hey, at least you know it was fast. From the fish’s viewpoint it was, “Hey, I’m in a bag BLANK…..”. It was you who suffered the “Aw, crap!” moment.’

Buckabuckaw ‘I think this was an “Aw, carp” moment.’

existonfilenerf

Source Reddit u/fishyfishoh Image Pixabay