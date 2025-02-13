The timing of this Dana Carvey Show ad was either the best or worst in TV History

Entertainment tv

A clip from a 2017 documentary, Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show, has recently resurfaced, with some suggesting that it contains the funniest TV moment ever.

Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert‘s genuine reactions to the awful timing of a Dana Carvey Show promo are hilariously relatable.

Having not seen the documentary before, we reacted in much the same way. Once again, the words ‘What were they thinking?’ spring to mind.

Here’s what Bluesky users have been saying about it.

I've watched this clip like a hundred times and it gets me every. single. time. — Actual Seelie (@sherlockwithoutabs.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 12:59 AM

The actually killed Jonathan Taylor Thomas in this episode to make sure the actors reactions were genuine, thats why you don't see him anymore [image or embed] — Bullwark (@bullwark.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 5:04 PM

Goddamn. We gotta get that Voyager spacecraft back so that we can send this thing to other civilizations instead of music by Bach. — Brian Broadus (@cvilletgr.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 2:52 PM

The first time I saw this clip I was watching it over and over again at 2am in the morning drunk in my bed crying laughing. It’s still one of the funniest things on the internet to me [image or embed] — Goblins and Gardens (@goblinsandgardens.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 2:19 PM

We agree with this …

Source Jerad Walker Image Screengrab