The timing of this Dana Carvey Show ad was either the best or worst in TV History
A clip from a 2017 documentary, Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show, has recently resurfaced, with some suggesting that it contains the funniest TV moment ever.
Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert‘s genuine reactions to the awful timing of a Dana Carvey Show promo are hilariously relatable.
The greatest moment in broadcast television history.
— Jerad Walker (@jeradwalker.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 12:29 AM
Having not seen the documentary before, we reacted in much the same way. Once again, the words ‘What were they thinking?’ spring to mind.
Here’s what Bluesky users have been saying about it.
1.
The hardest I've laughed since Jan 20th.
— maartintromp.bsky.social (@maartintromp.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 5:07 AM
2.
For everyone in need of a good laugh while the country is in the midst of a coup.
— Ron Waxman (@ronwaxman.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 12:36 AM
3.
Perfect, no notes
— SpazMantis (@ogruddawg.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 8:07 PM
4.
I've watched this clip like a hundred times and it gets me every. single. time.
— Actual Seelie (@sherlockwithoutabs.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 12:59 AM
5.
Now THAT is scheduling.
— Paul [Atreides] Wood (@retroid.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 6:43 PM
6.
The actually killed Jonathan Taylor Thomas in this episode to make sure the actors reactions were genuine, thats why you don't see him anymore
— Bullwark (@bullwark.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 5:04 PM
7.
Goddamn. We gotta get that Voyager spacecraft back so that we can send this thing to other civilizations instead of music by Bach.
— Brian Broadus (@cvilletgr.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 2:52 PM
8.
The first time I saw this clip I was watching it over and over again at 2am in the morning drunk in my bed crying laughing. It’s still one of the funniest things on the internet to me
— Goblins and Gardens (@goblinsandgardens.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 2:19 PM
9.
Timeline cleanse
— Seentoomuch (@seentoomuch.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 1:35 PM
10.
Why is it so amazing when funny people get the giggles?
— Dan, Protect Trans Kids (@jacketdan.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 1:07 PM
11.
crying with laughter at steve carrell's little eye twitch as he realizes where this is going
— Mel (SomedayNS) (@somedayns.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 6:50 AM
12.
I thought I was ready. I was NOT.
— James Might Be A Little Broken…As A Treat (@equaloppdork.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 6:47 AM
We agree with this …
If you haven’t seen the documentary “Too Funny to Fail: the Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show” you should remedy that. It’s fantastic.
— Steve Agee (@steveagee.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 4:13 PM
