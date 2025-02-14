An Indian man with – shock horror! – an Indian accent asked Trump a question and the president’s response had people bellowing into next week

US donald trump white house

To the White House – we know! again! – where Donald Trump held a press conference with the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi.

We mention it not because of any new policy announcement he had to make but because of this particular question from an Indian journalist which, it’s fair to say, didn’t go entirely to plan.

And the reason it didn’t go entirely to plan was wholly down to Trump, obviously.

this is going well so far pic.twitter.com/xGvpZrQEuq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2025

Yelp.

And if you’re thinking this feels rather familiar, you’re not wrong, because this happened just a little while back. Different accent, same president.

Reporter: You have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognize Taliban? Trump: It’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying, but. But I just say this. Good luck. Live in peace. pic.twitter.com/lWyq4fuplm — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments this latest exchange prompted.

1.

He absolutely humiliated that man for no reason, and in front of his country’s leader and anyone who was watching in India. Trump is a vile disgrace of a human being. I cannot say what I really want for Trump because I’ll get suspended again. *manywordsmissing* — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) February 14, 2025

2.

So disrespectful. — Sandy (@sandiechill) February 14, 2025

3.

Typical MAGA boomer. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 13, 2025

4.

Imagine trying your hardest to suck-up to get in that room then you ask a question and the reaction to your question is unadulterated bigotry lol — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 13, 2025

5.

Trump can’t understand anyone. Let’s keep it real — Noah’s Ark (@noaharkmoney) February 13, 2025

6.

Needs to talk more whitely — GroundChuck (@BlueJock) February 13, 2025

7.

That’s ok. No one understands what he’s been saying. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) February 13, 2025

8.

OMG. The rude way he says it. Trump is a total embarrassment. He is trashy and stupid and rude. — Alexander Anthony (@HawkmanAlex) February 13, 2025

9.

I hate this person with every pits of my soul https://t.co/O9Wmk24ToE — TrappNatty (@SeahawksTrapp) February 14, 2025

