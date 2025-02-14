Politics GB News Question Time Ukraine

This Question Time takedown of the Reform Party over Putin and Ukraine is a supremely satisfying and important watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2025

To BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where panellists included GB News presenter and right-wing commentator Matt Goodwin and author and Guardian columnist, George Monbiot.

We mention them because the future of Ukraine naturally came up after Donald Trump appeared to unilaterally begin negotiations with Vladimir Putin, with no apparent suggestion that Putin should give up any of the land Russia has seized.

Some people are keener on this solution than others, and when we say some people we mean GB News.

And Monbiot’s response – and characterisation of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – had people cheering.

And he wasn’t finished there (do keep watching, it’s worth it).

Nailed it? These people certainly thought so.

And also.

