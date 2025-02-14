This Question Time takedown of the Reform Party over Putin and Ukraine is a supremely satisfying and important watch

Politics GB News Question Time Ukraine

To BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where panellists included GB News presenter and right-wing commentator Matt Goodwin and author and Guardian columnist, George Monbiot.

We mention them because the future of Ukraine naturally came up after Donald Trump appeared to unilaterally begin negotiations with Vladimir Putin, with no apparent suggestion that Putin should give up any of the land Russia has seized.

Some people are keener on this solution than others, and when we say some people we mean GB News.

And Monbiot’s response – and characterisation of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – had people cheering.

GB news presenter, Matthew Goodwin, "We have to get everyone around the table and have a settlement.. All we hear from liberal internationalists if the world is becoming more authoritarian" George Monibot, "The idea that it ends if you appease Putin is the greatest self… pic.twitter.com/EZ8I0Wdxe9 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 13, 2025

And he wasn’t finished there (do keep watching, it’s worth it).

“there are Neville Chamberlain’s in every generation” George Monbiot’s takedown of Matt Goodwin and the Reform party is a thing of beauty #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/KgouBzo5U7 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) February 13, 2025

Nailed it? These people certainly thought so.

Ain't that the truth, faux patriots and bull shitters Goodwin, Farage, Tice, Lowe et al Monbiot on point — A***** (@Ajuntament33) February 13, 2025

Love George Monbiot if you want the truth about anything George is your man! — Elaine ewald (@Elaineewald3) February 13, 2025

Another GB News presenter on #BBCQT If I wanted to watch these people I wouldn't be watching the BBC (I don't watch #BBCQT ) — CamembertElectrique (@ElectriCheese) February 13, 2025

George Monbiot’s takedown of Matt Goodwin and the Reform party is a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/ZA1ir33AXl — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 14, 2025

Goodwin is repellent. Monbiot embarrasses him here #bbcqt — Mark Coates (@markcoates1) February 13, 2025

Did Fromage have a more lucrative gig this week, or could they not extract him from Donald Trump's rectum in time to fly him home for the show? — The Flying Lord Pig Old Lefty (@RealSlingerLFC) February 13, 2025

George hands Goodwin his arse live on TV. — John Weale (@johnweale) February 14, 2025

And also.

Good god I've just agreed with George Monbiot https://t.co/rgWzHwyoyJ pic.twitter.com/rJkWtlWuat — Gareth (@Cadmarch) February 14, 2025

Source @mrdavemacleod