A Maga said it doesn’t matter what the Bible says and was fabulously owned into the next millennium

US CNN JD Vance MAGA

As you may already be aware, US vice president JD Vance caused quite the stir after he basically suggested that the Bible lesson to love your neighbour really did mean that – to put your next-door neighbours before, say, people who live further away and definitely from other countries.

JD VANCE: There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world A lot of the far left has completely inverted that pic.twitter.com/XkoTiKgq3g — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2025

It caught the attention of Blighty’s very own Rory Stewart and someone even more clued up about this sort of thing than him – the Pope.

MAJOR BREAKING: Pope Francis has written a letter to US Bishops saying he’s following “major crisis” of “mass deportations;” takes on Vance saying “The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the “Good Samaritan” pic.twitter.com/3bo9wD6U5m — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) February 11, 2025

And we mention all this – finally we’re getting to the new bit – because it was the topic of discussion on CNN where Big Maga Scott Jennings said it didn’t matter what the Pope said – and he was magnificently owned into the next millennium.

Phillip: As the Pope is saying, the Bible actually teaches otherwise Jennings: Isn’t it kind of irrelevant. We don’t live in a theocracy Phillip: I thought we lived in a Judeo-Christian Society. I thought The Ten Commandments should be taught to kids in school. Navarro: What… pic.twitter.com/LVCZTQplLq — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2025

BOOOM!

Self proclaimed Christians when a real Christian shows up — 優木 せつ菜 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) February 13, 2025

This is how u show conservatives their place — Socrates (@goloko777) February 13, 2025

MAGA becomes secular whenever the Pope is mentioned Obviously they aren’t fans of the altruistic version of Christianity pic.twitter.com/wD50Dd0J5J — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) February 13, 2025

Watch insufferable MAGA tool Scott Jennings get shoved into a locker of his own making as he tries to dismiss criticism from the Pope. MAGA loves to shove religion in our faces until it exposes their hypocrisy. This is excellent!pic.twitter.com/J4Q67OSHJP — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) February 13, 2025

Man, that never happens. Usually, at least one person kinda side with him. You literally heard a record scratch when he said that. Whole table said: pic.twitter.com/Swf0s6u8nV — 1 Bourbon, 1 Scotch, 1 Beer (@FoolishBakari) February 13, 2025

Clearly what Jennings is saying that when our faith conflicts with our politics, our politics win. We used to call them cafeteria Catholics back in the day. They pick and choose which teaching to adhere to. — John Silver (@JohnFSilver) February 13, 2025

In one word.

READ MORE

Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk and his son in the Oval Office but no-one said it better than the Daily Star

Source @Acyn