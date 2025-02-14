US CNN JD Vance MAGA

A Maga said it doesn’t matter what the Bible says and was fabulously owned into the next millennium

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2025

As you may already be aware, US vice president JD Vance caused quite the stir after he basically suggested that the Bible lesson to love your neighbour really did mean that – to put your next-door neighbours before, say, people who live further away and definitely from other countries.

It caught the attention of Blighty’s very own Rory Stewart and someone even more clued up about this sort of thing than him – the Pope.

And we mention all this – finally we’re getting to the new bit – because it was the topic of discussion on CNN where Big Maga Scott Jennings said it didn’t matter what the Pope said – and he was magnificently owned into the next millennium.

BOOOM!

In one word.

Source @Acyn