The hilarious payoff to this Apprentice exchange is both the reason we don’t watch it anymore and also why we sometimes wish we still did
At the risk of wildly contradicting ourselves – 100% risk, it turns out – this exchange from the new series of BBC1’s The Apprentice is both the reason we don’t watch it anymore … and also a reason why we wish we will did.
Well, just a little bit.
It’s just gone wildly viral after it was posted by @alfiegarston and it’s an instant Apprentice hall of famer.
This is the greatest interaction ever seen on The Apprentice. #TheApprentice #Apprentice pic.twitter.com/wURGl2J53e
— Alfie Garston (@alfiegarston) February 13, 2025
While we try to imagine what on earth (Lord) Sugar made of that, here’s what these people thought about it.
1.
Every vinted buyer be like…
— Alfie Garston (@alfiegarston) February 13, 2025
2.
I'd have literally gone from £20 to £25 if she'd offered me £1.50
— TheWorldAccordingToG (@Turgie83) February 13, 2025
3.
it’s giving pic.twitter.com/d6lnOxXNxK
— kris (@notwithhaste__) February 13, 2025
4.
how the fuck do you keep a straight face saying that
— BeigeCheetah485 (@cheetah485) February 13, 2025
5.
And she wasn’t joking
— T️YL️R (@LeedSTUnited) February 13, 2025
6.
Britain's finest business minds haggle like ten year olds.
— David (@nicsadventure) February 13, 2025
7.
Fleece friend pic.twitter.com/LxDER2zYNH
— The right foot of John Humphrey (@chet_lemon316) February 13, 2025
8.
I haven't seen this episode and I don't like her anyway I can feel my blood pressure rising ahah
— Emma (@emmaloveswinter) February 14, 2025
9.
Hahah that’s mental, but nothing will beat this pic.twitter.com/5JldVw5ZoJ
— Puja Teli (@ThePujaTeli) February 13, 2025
To conclude …
A fleece is £20…
“I’d like to make you an offer my friend …”
“ONE POUND FIFTY”
If he’d have told her to f@@k off I along with millions would have cheered.
Absolutely outrageous.#TheApprentice #apprentice #theapprenticeuk pic.twitter.com/7KgL8xy7lI
— Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) February 13, 2025
Catch up with The Apprentice on the iPlayer over here – if you dare!
