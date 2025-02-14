This Question Time guy nailed the myth of ‘illegal immigrants’ and it’s the perfect gift for friends (or family) who still don’t get it

Politics migration Question Time

Stop the clocks and all that, there was a member of the Question Time audience speaking perfect sense about immigration and in particular the label people of a certain political hue insist on attaching to migrants coming to this country.

This clip went wildly viral and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent, and the perfect gift for friends (or family) who still don’t get it.

Good morning to this man, & this man only. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/o3he9NniyG — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) February 14, 2025

Totally nails it.

I wish more people in this world were like him. So yes, good morning to him — Humanity United (@Humanityclouded) February 14, 2025

So few like him ever get on — Damien Willey (@KernowDamo) February 14, 2025

The way he was treated by the panel…Kruger/Bruce…was disgraceful. He is absolutely right. And EVERYONE uses incorrect terminology, unless you know what the correct terminology is. He does. — Jenny Wrenn – I sing to my own tune (@Jennycald1965) February 14, 2025

Ah yes, with the Conservative shadow minister Danny Kruger in mind, perhaps that particular commenter was thinking about this exchange.

Man in audience argues with Conservative MP Danny Kruger #BBCQT “They’re not arriving illegally” Danny Kruger, “It’s illegal to break into this country” Man in audience, “It’s not illegal to claim asylum” Danny Kruger, “Excuse me” Man in audience, “You’re lying” Danny… pic.twitter.com/TdXKkmrP6d — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 13, 2025

Eye-opening.

We need more people like ‘Man in audience’ and similarly more people in policy-influencing positions who want to see the return of more safe, legal routes and much more efficient processing with those who aren’t entitled to be here returned quickly and with dignity. — Stuart White (@StuWhiteMusic) February 13, 2025

To conclude, this.

BREAKING: A fully-functioning human being manages to get himself on TV. pic.twitter.com/KIos57GvIe — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 14, 2025

And this.

God, it’s refreshing to see a man actually educated about the differences between illegal immigrants and asylum seekers. pic.twitter.com/X3oOEC7X9U — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 14, 2025

READ MORE

This Question Time takedown of the Reform Party over Putin and Ukraine is a supremely satisfying and important watch

Source @ZoeJardiniere