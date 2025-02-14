Politics migration Question Time

This Question Time guy nailed the myth of ‘illegal immigrants’ and it’s the perfect gift for friends (or family) who still don’t get it

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2025

Stop the clocks and all that, there was a member of the Question Time audience speaking perfect sense about immigration and in particular the label people of a certain political hue insist on attaching to migrants coming to this country.

This clip went wildly viral and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent, and the perfect gift for friends (or family) who still don’t get it.

Totally nails it.

Ah yes, with the Conservative shadow minister Danny Kruger in mind, perhaps that particular commenter was thinking about this exchange.

Eye-opening.

To conclude, this.

And this.

Source @ZoeJardiniere