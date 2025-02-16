Elon Musk told Trump that people are trying to “drive them apart”. New from Fox – ‘Couples Therapy with Sean Hannity’

US donald trump elon musk

Slightly less than a month into their administration, the president and vice president of the US have sat down with Fox News presenter Sean Hannity. Not Trump and Vance, though. The interview is with President Musk and his faithful sidekick, Donald Trump.

The interview will be aired on Tuesday, but a teaser shows Trump talking about people trying to drive them apart.

Watch how that panned out.

Trump: Elon called me and said they’re trying to drive us apart. The people are smart. They get it. Musk: Yeah pic.twitter.com/XtbMJdOBna — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

‘Elon called me. He said “You know they’re trying to drive us apart.” I said “Absolutely!” They said “We have breaking news. Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting at 8 o’clock.” It’s just so obvious. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it.’

The choice of words – and the absence of JD Vance – raised eyebrows, and a few laughs.

They’re trying to drive us apart, my lord. https://t.co/wnXOtq78VV pic.twitter.com/kfBMwnTUET — Gainfully Employed Robot (@Jube02) February 14, 2025

Remember when MAGA used to say “Sleepy Joe” is a puppet and that others are in the shadows pulling the strings? Lol now we get this.. https://t.co/711AmBcauo — Matt (@MattM0720) February 14, 2025

This has got be the most cringe bromance ever — Tony Parisi (@auradeluxe) February 14, 2025

There are so many moments every day when I can hardly believe how absurdly stupid our current timeline is. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 14, 2025

Remember when rightwing propagandists got mad because Kamala did a joint interview with her actual VP nominee? https://t.co/FBCZKAZ8Oe — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 15, 2025

Hearing him called "President Musk" 100% bothers him to his core https://t.co/WmJzRKUwaT — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) February 14, 2025

I have a question, when is the last time we've seen Trump and Vance together? — America Chronically Online (@_stormlight_) February 14, 2025

Sean Hannity interviewed two of the greatest conmen and crooks who ever lived. These two human colostomy bags are currently the most loathed fuckwads in the world. pic.twitter.com/Y7hFe5IlDL — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 15, 2025

Did he fight this hard for any of his wives? — Avonie (@Islandlatte) February 15, 2025

Musk speaks in Oval office, Trump sits there quietly. Musk meets with Indian PM Modi before Trump. Musk and Trump are in the same Hannity interview. If I were into conspiracies, Musk bought himself the presidency knowing he doesn't qualify under our constitution. — PebMets (@PebMet1) February 15, 2025

Yep, we sure do get it. Elon smirks while saying “yeah, they do” because he knows we’re right. Cheesus is actually FLOTUS. Bwahahaha! — Denny Keith (@DennyKeith58) February 14, 2025

he is wishing that he could throw J.D. out and replace him with Space Cowboy — Mr. Hair (@DonaldsHair2012) February 14, 2025

Ironically we have a better chance of making it to Mars than these two living happily ever after https://t.co/WfjY4673EV — Knocko Cheatham (@KnockoC) February 15, 2025

becoming a trend that President Sundown can't go anywhere without his emotional support animalhttps://t.co/DGdXP4xxcx — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 14, 2025

It might be time to buy shares in popcorn.

Trump and Musk acting like a power couple, but let’s be brutally honest—this marriage won’t last even six months. Too many egos, not enough room. The breakup tweets are gonna be *legendary.* — Last Day With You (@Last_DayWithYou) February 14, 2025

