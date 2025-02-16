US donald trump elon musk

Elon Musk told Trump that people are trying to “drive them apart”. New from Fox – ‘Couples Therapy with Sean Hannity’

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2025

Slightly less than a month into their administration, the president and vice president of the US have sat down with Fox News presenter Sean Hannity. Not Trump and Vance, though. The interview is with President Musk and his faithful sidekick, Donald Trump.

The interview will be aired on Tuesday, but a teaser shows Trump talking about people trying to drive them apart.

Watch how that panned out.

‘Elon called me. He said “You know they’re trying to drive us apart.” I said “Absolutely!”

They said “We have breaking news. Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting at 8 o’clock.”

It’s just so obvious. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it.’

The choice of words – and the absence of JD Vance – raised eyebrows, and a few laughs.

It might be time to buy shares in popcorn.

