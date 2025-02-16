Sheryl Crow’s good riddance to her Tesla came with a strong message for ‘President Musk’

US Tesla

Singer-songwriter and musician Sheryl Crow is well known for her hit songs All I Wanna Do, If It Makes You Happy, and Everyday Is a Winding Road – amongst others – but she has just made the news not for a festival appearance or a new single but for sending a strong message regarding Elon Musk’s slash and burn interference in US politics.

She shared this vdeo of her cheerful farewell to her Tesla car.

Her comment explained why she was getting rid of it.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

there were some inevitable clapbacks from Musk fans, who threw in a few slurs for good measure, but there were many supportive comments, including these.

That is a message that will make an impact!

mermaidmamamaggie

Hell yes. We don’t support billionaire fascists.

lizilmac

Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more!!!!

eaby22

Yashar Ali shared the video on Twitter, where Sheryl’s statement was appreciated by these people.

Love this and I feel icky about ocassional Twitter use https://t.co/KnNLcKWtwf — Ben Phillips (@Ben_Phillips) February 15, 2025

Well done Sheryl, always a true star https://t.co/bWqzbswctv — dave farrell (@daveruby22) February 15, 2025

A Beautiful Thing to Do! — Yaneu Stage (@YaneuStage) February 15, 2025

How to kill a brand in less than one year… https://t.co/tEdyzrNDAs — LiberalFish (@akemor) February 15, 2025

today's the Tesla protest

SELL YOUR TESLA

SELL YOUR TESLA STOCK here's your role model https://t.co/0408ugHpIC — Sabriga Turgon ☮️ (@spturgon) February 15, 2025

Love me some #SherylCrow. I hope others will follow suit. #PresidentMusk is a #Fascist who is eating our country alive. https://t.co/D79s0C9GrJ — Elizabeth Bidinger (@ebidinger0806) February 15, 2025

Tesla's are now affectionately known as "Nazi cars". Glad I didn't buy one. https://t.co/KBNGtMlewo — Clarisa (@Clarisastylist) February 15, 2025

I knew I always liked Sheryl Crow https://t.co/s1aIQ1k6r9 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) February 15, 2025

A final tip of the hat to Mike Suszek for this.

Well if every day is a winding road, the last thing you want to be in is a Tesla https://t.co/E43wUIQNSF — Mike Suszek (@mikesuszek) February 15, 2025

