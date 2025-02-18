There’s a world of difference between how these kids thought they posed for school photos and what really happened

Life children

School photo day can be a bit of a nightmare for all concerned. The parents have to make sure their little darlings are pristine at the start of the day, the teachers are tasked with delivering them to the mocked-up studio in the gym and the photographer has to get them to sit still.

The kids themselves have one job …smile.

See if you can work out which part of the chain was the weakest link for these children.

We genuinely believe those photos are far better than they would have been with the perfect pose and smile.

TikTok gave the montage a big thumbs up.

1.

The hands on the chins had me rolling!!

Tanya G

2.

Bro forgot to smile on the other side of his face.

Bro

3.

When does the last kids album drop? I’m buying!

Ally

4.

They be lying straight infront of your face.

y

5.

They are all so adorable I can’t.

Ocean

6.

Why they had the two boys posing like OGs.

Peacefilled

7.

The aura in the pictures +10000%.

mihlali mantshiyose

Emma Niure felt there had been some gross professional negligence.

I blame the photographers because how are you taking my money and giving me these pictures?

We still think they’re brilliant as they are.

READ MORE

This guy had the best reaction to discovering his old school photo is a hilarious meme

Source Scare Prank USAus Image Screengrab