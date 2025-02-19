US MAGA Saturday Night Live Tom Hanks

Maga fury at Tom Hanks’ racist Trump supporter was already a delight but this comeback was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2025

It’s fair to say that Magas everywhere were not exactly overwhelmed to see the return of Tom Hanks’ Maga-touting hillbilly character on Saturday Night Live.

Hanks was back on the show for its 50th anniversary special with a ‘Black Jeopardy’ skit featuring the character he first played in 2016.

And Magas – you remember, the Magas who incessantly wang on about ‘free speech’ and ‘snowflakes’ were simply furious.

How angry were they? This angry.

And it was the suggestion that Maga people aren’t racist which really caught peoples eye. Not every Maga person, obviously.

But this. Very much this.

Boom.

To conclude …

H/T @AesPolitics1