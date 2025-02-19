Maga fury at Tom Hanks’ racist Trump supporter was already a delight but this comeback was sheer perfection

US MAGA Saturday Night Live Tom Hanks

It’s fair to say that Magas everywhere were not exactly overwhelmed to see the return of Tom Hanks’ Maga-touting hillbilly character on Saturday Night Live.

Hanks was back on the show for its 50th anniversary special with a ‘Black Jeopardy’ skit featuring the character he first played in 2016.

And Magas – you remember, the Magas who incessantly wang on about ‘free speech’ and ‘snowflakes’ were simply furious.

BREAKING NEWS: Hollywood actor Tom Hanks just disrespected every Republican on SNL as he was dressed up as a Trump supporter with a MAGA hat. Hanks portrayed himself as an ignorant racist who refused to shake a Black man’s hand. This comes at a surprise considering the… pic.twitter.com/Y8vtJF4ZrN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 17, 2025

How angry were they? This angry.

This makes me mad. SNL ran a skit tonight w/Tom Hanks as a MAGA racist…he literally recoils when a black game show host reaches to shake hands. So wrong — MAGA isn’t racist! SNL knows they can keep pushing these stupid stereotypes for laughs. Sick. pic.twitter.com/jtUh4br6Rq — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) February 17, 2025

And it was the suggestion that Maga people aren’t racist which really caught peoples eye. Not every Maga person, obviously.

But this. Very much this.

MAGA literally blamed Black people for a plane crash. https://t.co/1sFEGVhHXV — Aes (@AesPolitics1) February 17, 2025

Boom.

The entire concept of MAGA is inherently racist because they’re arguing that America is no longer great and needs to go back to a period of open racism and discrimination. It’s a movement in response to changing demographics in a country that’s no longer overwhelmingly white. — 優木 せつ菜 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) February 17, 2025

MAGA is mad at Tom Hanks for making fun of them for being racist and dumb? Well then they shouldn’t be racist and dumb. pic.twitter.com/HKig92nT5a — sky (@skylikeajedi) February 17, 2025

I love how mad they are — Ana Braga (@TheAnaBraga) February 17, 2025

MAGA should ask themselves why Tom Hanks makes them mad in this SNL skit. And then look themselves in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/lo1cqVZQGU — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) February 17, 2025

“MAGA isn’t racist!” What a giant crock of shit! — Quixotic Minutiae (@Klazmon) February 17, 2025

To conclude …

I know I’m late to this, but Tom Hanks’ portrayal of the every day racist MAGA voter on SNL was spot on and deserves every award. pic.twitter.com/H9NWUfa2xH — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 18, 2025

READ MORE

Andrew Tate trolled men whose children have the same mother and this epic A++ comeback beat all-comers

H/T @AesPolitics1