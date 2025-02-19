People are convinced Bonnie Blue (you remember) is pregnant and of all the responses this 10/10 comeback beat all-comers

Weird World bonnie blue

We surprised even ourselves to find out we haven’t featured Bonnie Blue on these pages before, but all good things come to an end.

Blue is the OnlyFansw star who recently claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours (don’t pretend you didn’t already know).

Anyway, people are now convinced she’s pregnant after wanging on about having ‘cravings’ on Instagram and sharing a pic of pickles in chocolate sauce and dry noodles and chicken nuggets.

Not exactly evidence to stand up in court, obviously, but it didn’t stop those pregnancy rumours going viral. Wildly viral.

Bonnie Blue, known for sleeping with 1,057 men in under 24 hours is reportedly pregnant pic.twitter.com/w1Pv3aSARp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 19, 2025

And we mention it only mildly gratuitously because of all the funny responses it prompted, including all of these.

All the potential Dads at the gender reveal pic.twitter.com/gT3aQmhrGY — Dr. Jeffrey Josephs (@AlphaJeffrey45) February 19, 2025

Working out who got Bonnie Blue pregnant will be like trying to guess which baked bean made you fart — Neil Renton (@RentsFaeLeith) February 18, 2025

Everyone going for DNA test pic.twitter.com/nRamCHOnaC — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) February 19, 2025

Did you get Bonnie blue pregnant? Number 567, it might be you pic.twitter.com/0zdglIUnFF — daniel kidd (@Daniel_kidd7) February 18, 2025

‘Bonnie Blue is pregnant, BUT WHO TO, CHRIS KAMARA?’ pic.twitter.com/D1GXV2FyO0 — Adam Travers (@AdamPTravers) February 18, 2025

Buy stock in DNA testing companies. That’s a lot of tests she is going to need — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) February 19, 2025

Lads rocking up to Bonnie Blues DNA test pic.twitter.com/VFMX9AFo1U — BC (@1877BC) February 18, 2025

There will be 1057 episodes of “who is the father?” pic.twitter.com/h69uvGG6ZK — B.A.D (@BAD91BANG) February 19, 2025

Maternity ward when Bonnie Blue gives birth pic.twitter.com/xLJ6bm5Hq5 — lee (@toastytoad79) February 18, 2025

But this response – well, more of an exhcange, TBG – surely beats all-comers.

1000 HBO writers sitting at 1000 typewriters for 1000 years wouldn’t be able to write dialog this good https://t.co/tw5eesHWuD pic.twitter.com/mA52nn6GWX — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 19, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to read that in full.

Boom.

The writers would most likely be dead before the 1000 year mark — greg (@greg16676935420) February 19, 2025

You know, I discussed infinite monkey theorem with a friend, and his response was that an infinite number of monkeys would collapse into a black hole. — Taylor Hill (@taylorehill) February 19, 2025

And they say no one is painting Picasso’s these days — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) February 19, 2025

Greg is amongst the brightest minds — Don (@TheBiggesyLoser) February 19, 2025

If she had done it with 2000 guys, she’d be having twins. — Doug Burgemeister (@DBurgemeist) February 19, 2025

