People are convinced Bonnie Blue (you remember) is pregnant and of all the responses this 10/10 comeback beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2025

We surprised even ourselves to find out we haven’t featured Bonnie Blue on these pages before, but all good things come to an end.

Blue is the OnlyFansw star who recently claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours (don’t pretend you didn’t already know).

Anyway, people are now convinced she’s pregnant after wanging on about having ‘cravings’ on Instagram and sharing a pic of pickles in chocolate sauce and dry noodles and chicken nuggets.

Not exactly evidence to stand up in court, obviously, but it didn’t stop those pregnancy rumours going viral. Wildly viral.

And we mention it only mildly gratuitously because of all the funny responses it prompted, including all of these.

But this response – well, more of an exhcange, TBG – surely beats all-comers.

And just in case that’s tricky to read that in full.

Boom.

H/T @RobertMSterling