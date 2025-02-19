Politics Victoria Derbyshire

Another day, another Trump ally’s utter BS superbly kicked into touch by Victoria Derbyshire

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2025

Just days after expertly handling the lies and rudeness of Trump’s counter-terrorism director, Sebastian Gorka, Victoria Derbyshire has batted aside more extraordinary propaganda coming from the MAGA cult.

On Tuesday’s Newsnight, she asked Carla Sands of America First – a Trump-aligned far-right think tank – about recent developments in the U.S. push for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The misinformation was visible from space.

“This war never would have started without weak leadership in the White House _”

“This war wouldn’t have started if Russia hadn’t invaded its independent sovereign neighbour.”

“I know the US wouldn’t tolerate troops on our northern border or our southern border in opposition to us, so I’m not giving the Kremlin a pass in any way.”

“It did sound like it.”

“That’s not true, so don’t put words in my mouth.”

We suspect Ms. Sands won’t be asked back, or even want to be after that drubbing.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This is a relatable sentiment.

One more subscriber to the Victoria Derbyshire fan club.

