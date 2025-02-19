Another day, another Trump ally’s utter BS superbly kicked into touch by Victoria Derbyshire

Politics Victoria Derbyshire

Just days after expertly handling the lies and rudeness of Trump’s counter-terrorism director, Sebastian Gorka, Victoria Derbyshire has batted aside more extraordinary propaganda coming from the MAGA cult.

On Tuesday’s Newsnight, she asked Carla Sands of America First – a Trump-aligned far-right think tank – about recent developments in the U.S. push for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The misinformation was visible from space.

"This war wouldn't have started in Russia hadn't invaded its independent sovereign neighbour" Victoria Derbyshire shreds Carla Sands of the America First policy institute in a spectacular interview pic.twitter.com/UiYO6HpkJT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 18, 2025

“This war never would have started without weak leadership in the White House _” “This war wouldn’t have started if Russia hadn’t invaded its independent sovereign neighbour.” “I know the US wouldn’t tolerate troops on our northern border or our southern border in opposition to us, so I’m not giving the Kremlin a pass in any way.” “It did sound like it.” “That’s not true, so don’t put words in my mouth.”

We suspect Ms. Sands won’t be asked back, or even want to be after that drubbing.

In a competitive field, this is one of the most unhinged interviews on Ukraine by some distance. Worth watching the whole thing for the complete unvarnished madness. Props to @vicderbyshire for remaining calm & professional. https://t.co/FoWNLuzoCy — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) February 18, 2025

Victoria Derbyshire gets better by the day. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) February 19, 2025

Trump ally Carla Sands: “There are more political dissidents in prison in the U.K. than in all of Russia”. Victoria Derbyshire: pic.twitter.com/EnQYlsiVcp — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) February 19, 2025

I love Victoria Derbyshires face! This must have been excruciating. Is that woman really that thick? Don’t need to worry about Covid conspiracies, just stop sterilising the needles and surgical instruments for these people. Problem solved. https://t.co/845ypbFEfl — [email protected] (@Oceanselkie) February 19, 2025

@CarlaHSands is another ridiculous guest on #Newsnight who has been put in her place by Victoria Derbyshire. pic.twitter.com/sAH3Tr3i5l — Mike H (@mikoh123) February 18, 2025

Absolutely chilling, terrifying, this American woman. The end of truth, justice, reason and democracy as we know it, but with a smile. — Timothy Balding (@TimothyBalding) February 19, 2025

I like it when people like Sands complains 'you're putting words in my mouth', because they'll be a 100 times more intelligent than the shit she's coming out with. https://t.co/oB1SUMbCIG — Ian Hall (@Ian64) February 19, 2025

Putin is the real US President now.

Trump is just his middle man. Trump can go fk himself.

Along with the entire Republican Party that enabled him.

He's not the boss of us. The (non-existent) special relationship is over.

It not us, it you. — Lee Saunders (@LeeSaunders72) February 18, 2025

I’d like to be able to say that this level of stupidity is unique in the administration, however….. — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) February 19, 2025

MAGA Madness: This war wouldn't start without weak leadership at the White House. Victoria Derbyshire: This war wouldn't start if Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine?! MAGA Madness: UK & EU should just say YES to President Trump and we'll all be happy. pic.twitter.com/ecCSnzxDlV — Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) February 19, 2025

You can almost see how incredulous @vicderbyshire is here. She is interviewing someone who has had a lobotomy. https://t.co/2V4HzuLS1u — John Foster (@JohnFoster12) February 19, 2025

Victoria Derbyshire is very good. Why can't more journalists be like this? She's not doing anything revolutionary. She's just challenging, like a journalist should. #Newsnight — M (@beginningwithm) February 18, 2025

This is a relatable sentiment.

Listening to Carla Sands on #Newsnight My god there is no hope for the US. We have to make sure that they don’t bring the rest of us down with them. pic.twitter.com/KKPC5prA1K — Liam Kidney (@LiamDKidney) February 18, 2025

One more subscriber to the Victoria Derbyshire fan club.

Victoria Derbyshire deserves to be made a dame for services to journalism, broadcasting and truth. https://t.co/PpiWAILm4A — paul simpson (@paulsimpsonHN) February 19, 2025

