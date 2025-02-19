A right wing ‘influencer’ said libtards don’t like cheerleaders and this A++ response knocked the rest out of the park

Weird World takedowns trolls

A brief – very brief – return to the culture wars gripping the United States (and elsewhere), where right wing ‘social media influencer’ Ian Miles Cheong – he says the ‘quiet part out loud’, apparently – took aim at the ‘hideous left’ with this video of a cheerleader doing cheerleading things.

This is everything the hideous left hates. pic.twitter.com/YeR9UhkQo4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2025

And there was no shortage of like minded followers – no surprise, probably – weighing in with their thoughts, such as they were.

Bring back beauty and femininity again! — TraderJill (Leigh) Pronouns: 45 and 47! (@LadyJustice4512) February 15, 2025

But it’s the comebacks we’re really here for and while these were all good …

No, the left also likes hot women. They also believe in the freedom to govern their own bodies and don’t objectify women on Twitter to make a disgusting and misogynistic point. — David (@IshDavidd) February 16, 2025

Do you have any actual ideology or are you just horny — perrotortuga (@p3rr0t0rtug4) February 17, 2025

And this was really good.

In reality, the hideous feminist left's only objection to what is happening here is that NFL cheerleaders are not paid a living wage and are often sexually harassed at the workplace. We literally like and support these women more than y'all do, we see them as workers with rights https://t.co/ieTHhqG47N — janey-e jones (@elizabethbelsky) February 17, 2025

… this one knocked the rest out of the park (apologies for language).

The left loves cunty dances in crop tops we just don’t think you should crop out the black woman in this video https://t.co/vYP5VAFWtS — Tyler Koberstein ️‍ (@t_kobs) February 17, 2025

Spotted!

And while some people weren’t having it, @t_kobs gloriously took them down one troll at a time.

Stupidest people you’ve ever met saying shit like “he cropped out white girls too.” Lmao

Ian should make the same captioned post but have only the black woman visible this time and see what the response is — Tyler Koberstein ️‍ (@t_kobs) February 18, 2025

I don’t think they did it purposely — Hariu (@HariuToday) February 17, 2025