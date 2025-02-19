Weird World takedowns trolls

A right wing ‘influencer’ said libtards don’t like cheerleaders and this A++ response knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2025

A brief – very brief – return to the culture wars gripping the United States (and elsewhere), where right wing ‘social media influencer’ Ian Miles Cheong – he says the ‘quiet part out loud’, apparently – took aim at the ‘hideous left’ with this video of a cheerleader doing cheerleading things.

And there was no shortage of like minded followers – no surprise, probably – weighing in with their thoughts, such as they were.

But it’s the comebacks we’re really here for and while these were all good …

And this was really good.

… this one knocked the rest out of the park (apologies for language).

Spotted!

And while some people weren’t having it, @t_kobs gloriously took them down one troll at a time.

