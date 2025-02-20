Politics donald trump Liz Truss

Liz Truss called for a ‘Trump-style revolution’ in the UK and her timing was so on-brand bad it was hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2025

Time now to return to the world of Liz Truss, where the ex-Conservative MP and former PM for 15 minutes decided it was the right time to declare that what the UK needs – what the UK really, really needs – is a Trump-style revolution.

Now she obviously wouldn’t have known that Trump was about to declare himself ‘King’ – or call the unfathomably brave and resilient (and democratically elected) Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ – but the clues were surely there.

But the timing was so on-brand bad, it was hilarious.

That’s right, Liz Truss, what Britain – and the world – needs right now is more Trump. And there really isn’t enough ‘YELP!’ in the world. These people surely said it best.

