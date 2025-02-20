Liz Truss called for a ‘Trump-style revolution’ in the UK and her timing was so on-brand bad it was hilarious

Politics donald trump Liz Truss

Time now to return to the world of Liz Truss, where the ex-Conservative MP and former PM for 15 minutes decided it was the right time to declare that what the UK needs – what the UK really, really needs – is a Trump-style revolution.

Now she obviously wouldn’t have known that Trump was about to declare himself ‘King’ – or call the unfathomably brave and resilient (and democratically elected) Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ – but the clues were surely there.

But the timing was so on-brand bad, it was hilarious.

Why has Britain gone so wrong? And how to fix it. Here is a blueprint for a Trump-style revolution. Are we prepared to acknowledge the depth of the rot and do what it takes?https://t.co/pPVued1tdx — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 19, 2025

That’s right, Liz Truss, what Britain – and the world – needs right now is more Trump. And there really isn’t enough ‘YELP!’ in the world. These people surely said it best.

1.

It really says something about your brain that you’re able to look at the utter mess the US is in and think “yes, we need more of that”. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) February 19, 2025

2.

Does this “Trump-style revolution” you’re nattering on about include cosying up to Russia and giving them gentle reach-arounds while stabbing allies in the back? If yes, then it’s a pass from me. https://t.co/M9KRGnvjd5 — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) February 19, 2025

3.

They let complete plant pots like you become Prime Minister? — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) February 19, 2025

4.

Failed Prime Minister Failed MP Failed human being Now taking money to talk down the UK Whilst advocating for Putin asset Donald Trump & all for money https://t.co/fRgOyIEl4x — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) February 20, 2025

5.

Jesus what is this utter garbage. Trump is going to fucking ruin the US with his protectionist isolation policies in the next four years. He’s been in office a month making a mess of shit and you’ve already got a blueprint based on that crap? No wonder you were only PM for five… — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) February 19, 2025

6.

Imagine the state of mind you’d have to be in to think that this was okay to tweet.

Where the fuck are this woman’s family? pic.twitter.com/Pim9lhTX4m — Julie Street (@Juliest101) February 19, 2025

7.