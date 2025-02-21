US MAGA

Eyes down for another round of ‘Nazi Salute Excuse Bingo’ as Steve Bannon joins the Elon Musk club

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2025

Maya Angelou famously said “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Trump’s cohort of advisers and supporters keep showing us who they are, and Steve Bannon – former investment banker, ex-White House Chief Strategist, and founder of the far-right Breitbart News – is the latest to leave no doubt in people’s minds about what he is.

When Elon Musk made a Nazi salute in the euphoria of a post-inauguration Trump rally, there were various claims and excuses about how it was actually a ‘Roman salute’, it was because of his autism, or he was just sending his heart out to the crowd – none of which were credible.

Trump and Musk supporters also used stills of left-leaning and centrist politicians to try and suggest the same accusation could be levelled at them. We await the latest round of gaslighting with interest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Wajahat Ali had a challenge for the Trump and Musk cultists trying to explain away the administration’s goose-step rightwards.

READ MORE

An Austrian MEP’s response to Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ went wildly viral and it’s a vitally important 56 second watch

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab