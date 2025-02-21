19 solid gold reactions as Donald Trump and Elon Musk make plans to inspect Fort Knox

US donald trump elon musk

Despite now claiming he’s not the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), or even employed by it, Elon Musk has pushed for DOGE to investigate whether the federal gold reserve is in Fort Knox, by carrying out an annual audit.

Naturally, Donald Trump fell into line behind his boss, addressing reporters on Air Force One on the topic.

Trump on DOGE: We’re going to go into Fort Knox to make sure the gold is still there. You know that? We’re going to go into Fort Knox. You know about that? We hope everything is fine with Fort Knox. But we’re going to go to Fort Knox and make sure the gold is still there. pic.twitter.com/Cd3E88ZEzy — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2025

There are a couple of problems with the unfolding scenario.

1. If anybody should be doing an audit of Fort Knox, it shouldn’t be the President, who – by all accounts – can’t even count his golf strokes accurately, and it definitely shouldn’t be his unelected disinformation-spreading billionaire adviser. It should be officials from the Treasury Department. 2. Officials from the Treasury department did carry out an audit. They do one every year, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that they did one in September, and all the gold was accounted for.

None of which prevented people from speculating about the possible outcomes of a Trump-Musk rummage through the bullion. These were our favourite comments.

1.

Walking out: "You know, there was no gold. No gold at all. There used to be a lot of gold. But there was none. I was wearing this when I went in by the way." https://t.co/GbL7B9hIuT pic.twitter.com/HCLCNfdcCs — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 20, 2025

2.

We're going to find all the gold in his bathroom at Mar a Lago two days later https://t.co/U2RGu9tHDW — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 20, 2025

3.

Yes, lets send a convinced felon & his crime family of grifters into Fort Knox to innocently check that *all the billions of gold bars* are still there. See no downside to this whatsoever. https://t.co/9Ps1QccQ1w — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 20, 2025

4.

You know he's gonna take our gold and buy crypto. https://t.co/JJlf5blRbU — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 20, 2025

5.

The President acting like Nic Cage in National Treasure is entertaining but I don't get the end game here. Do they actually think someone stole gold out of Fort Knox? And if so, couldn't you just ask someone who works there to take a look for you? https://t.co/lqOPGUX1mz — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 20, 2025

6.

Like letting @MeCookieMonster “just check on the cookies” – will probably be only crumbs left when he’s through. https://t.co/V70TmMrbWG — k8croa (@k8croa) February 20, 2025

7.

The mines. We’re going to go to the mines. Of Moria. Have you heard of it? All of the treasure. It’s in the mines. We hope everything is fine with the Mines of Moria. But we’re still going to the Mines of Moria to make sure the gold is still there. https://t.co/mvlz6GVmno — Queen In The North (@blackwidowtx) February 20, 2025

8.

BREAKING NEWS: DONALD TRUMP FLIES TO FORT KNOX TO CHECK ON HIS SUPPLY OF ADDERALL — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 20, 2025

9.

Are they about to rob Fort Knox in broad daylight?? Why is Trump obsessing over gold reserves? History is full of leaders who, when running out of money, raided national gold reserves to prop up their power. Is this the next move? Will they claim an ‘audit’ while siphoning it… — Last Day With You (@Last_DayWithYou) February 20, 2025

10.