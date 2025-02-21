US donald trump elon musk

19 solid gold reactions as Donald Trump and Elon Musk make plans to inspect Fort Knox

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 21st, 2025

Despite now claiming he’s not the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), or even employed by it, Elon Musk has pushed for DOGE to investigate whether the federal gold reserve is in Fort Knox, by carrying out an annual audit.

Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox? Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there.

Naturally, Donald Trump fell into line behind his boss, addressing reporters on Air Force One on the topic.

There are a couple of problems with the unfolding scenario.

1. If anybody should be doing an audit of Fort Knox, it shouldn’t be the President, who – by all accounts – can’t even count his golf strokes accurately, and it definitely shouldn’t be his unelected disinformation-spreading billionaire adviser. It should be officials from the Treasury Department.

2. Officials from the Treasury department did carry out an audit. They do one every year, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that they did one in September, and all the gold was accounted for.

None of which prevented people from speculating about the possible outcomes of a Trump-Musk rummage through the bullion. These were our favourite comments.

