Elon Musk bit back at an astronaut who accused him of fake news and was magnificently owned into outer space

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2025

You might already know that Donald Trump announced he was asking Elon Musk to ‘go get’ the two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, even though the plans to finally bring them home were already put in place last autumn.

But that hasn’t stopped Musk claiming that it’s all the new Trump administration’ idea and claiming Joe Biden kept them in space for ‘political reasons’.

It caught the attention of aerospace engineer and astronaut – an actual astronaut – Andreas Mogensen who took issue in no uncertain terms.

Musk replied entirely in the style that you would expect, and it’s fair to say that Mogensen gave as good as he got. Except with facts, not insults.

And he wasn’t the only one.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for Musk.

And then it got even worse for Musk when Community Notes – his very own Community Notes – joined in.

And Musk’s response was as predictable as it was depressing.

Washington DC, we have a problem …

How badly was Musk taking all of this? This badly.

Oof.

