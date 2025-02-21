Elon Musk bit back at an astronaut who accused him of fake news and was magnificently owned into outer space

Twitter comebacks elon musk

You might already know that Donald Trump announced he was asking Elon Musk to ‘go get’ the two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, even though the plans to finally bring them home were already put in place last autumn.

But that hasn’t stopped Musk claiming that it’s all the new Trump administration’ idea and claiming Joe Biden kept them in space for ‘political reasons’.

Hannity: You’re going to help rescue two astronauts Musk: They were left up there for political reasons pic.twitter.com/jc07ooW018 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2025

It caught the attention of aerospace engineer and astronaut – an actual astronaut – Andreas Mogensen who took issue in no uncertain terms.

Musk replied entirely in the style that you would expect, and it’s fair to say that Mogensen gave as good as he got. Except with facts, not insults.

And he wasn’t the only one.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for Musk.

And then it got even worse for Musk when Community Notes – his very own Community Notes – joined in.

And Musk’s response was as predictable as it was depressing.

Washington DC, we have a problem …

We’re about to have another Thai cave rescue style meltdown from Elon pic.twitter.com/K8cX1aE70U — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) February 20, 2025

whenever Elon butts heads with people that actually do the work he falls the fuck apart every single time https://t.co/NBwhPA13xc — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) February 20, 2025

Hey @elonmusk Why did you call one of the astronauts r*tarted for calling you a liar and blaming the delay on President Biden? Even Grok 3 knows you are lying. @mcuban @maddow @AP @Reuters @JasmineForUS https://t.co/MrXluDnXHl — Jeffrey Levy (@jeffreymlevy) February 20, 2025

not gonna win a fight with an astronaut, one of the last cool jobs pic.twitter.com/t8fsW9yeA3 — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) February 20, 2025

How badly was Musk taking all of this? This badly.

And there it is pic.twitter.com/xnT9vAxxZ7 — Deathsinger (@DeathsingerLee) February 20, 2025

Oof.

READ MORE

The Daily Star’s front page about ‘wingnut man baby’ Donald Trump is so good they just broke America

H/T @Whatapityonyou